BMW M3 Has One Brave Soul, Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Arguably one of the best daily drivers in the segment, the latest BMW M3 has proved its worth countless times, winning the hearts of enthusiasts of all ages – unless they're diehard fans of other logos.
Over three years have passed since it entered production, joined recently by its more practical sibling, the M3 Touring, which we don't get stateside. What we can order is the M3 Sedan, the mid-spec Competition, and the top-grade Competition xDrive.
The former brags about hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.1 seconds, aided by its 473 horsepower (480 ps/353 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque 3.0L six-pot. The mid version ups the ante with 503 hp (510 ps/375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm), dropping the sprint time to 3.8 seconds. Should you want faster takeoffs, then the rear-biased all-wheel drive model will do 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds, or quicker than the iconic Ferrari Enzo.
However, this story has nothing to do with the Enzo, as it's all about one bad-to-the-bone M3, presumably in the Competition flavor, and a Lamborghini Huracan Performante. The latter uses a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10, making 631 hp (640 ps/471 kW). The thrust stands at 443 pound-feet (600 Nm), making it 30 hp (30 ps/22 kW) and 30 lb-ft (40 Nm) punchier compared to the LP 610-4. The Huracan Performante has a 201 mph (325 kph) top speed and takes under three seconds to hit sixty.
But why compare a premium compact sports sedan and a pure exotic beast when they don't have anything in common? For the simple reason that they were pinned against each other in a quarter-mile battle from a standing start. The ad-hoc drag race appears to have been filmed many months ago on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, yet it recently made its way to YouTube, with the video being uploaded by cvdzijden a couple of weeks before the old bearded man cam down our chimneys.
Now, surely there is no way on earth an M3 can rub shoulders with a Huracan without any aftermarket wizardry, right? It may or may not, but we are not going to spoil the outcome by revealing which one was faster on that supposed spring day. What we will tell you instead is that the action starts at the 3:09 mark, and the video, which is five minutes long, also shows other drag races between some unlikely opponents.
Thus, this would be an excellent time to place a little bet, and if you do, would you play it safe by betting on the Lambo, or would you go with the underdog, hoping that it's been visited by the tuning fairy at one point? Now, head on down to see if you were right.
