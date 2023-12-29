A Lamborghini Huracan STO in Fortnite Costs How Much?!

After the iconic Lamborghini Huracán STO had its big debut in Epic's Rocket League back in April 2021, now it has also arrived in all its Unreal Engine 5 splendor with Lumen and Nanite technology in Fortnite. Well, that's if you're playing on a super high-end PC that can run Fortnite with ray tracing and the latest visual technologies.
Psyonix, the team behind the ongoing Rocket League game, was the first from the "Epicverse" to feature the Huracan STO almost three years ago. Now, with the new Big Bang event that brought along Chapter 5, Season 1, you can also drive the STO in Fortnite. The kicker is that the authentic V10 sound is part of the experience.
Now, how exactly do you get it? Well, firstly, if you own the skin from Rocket League, then it's automatically transferred to Fortnite. So all you have to do is to go to the car menu and choose the Lambo skin. Just make sure both your Fortnite and Rocket League accounts are one and the same.
If you don't own the Huracan STO, then in Fortnite, simply go to the car shop and buy it with V-bucks from there. Thus, our monetary problem arises. The Lambo costs 3,500 V-bucks, which, in dollars, requires a bit of math to figure out. Because in Fortnite, you can't just buy how many V-Bucks you want.
You have to go to the V-Bucks Store and choose from the four available bundles. 1,000 V-Bucks costs $9, 2,800 V-Bucks costs 23 dollars, 5,000 V-Bucks are $37, and 13,500 V-Bucks cost 90 US dollars. To purchase the Huracan STO, you'd need to either buy the first two bundles together, which means $32, or you could go for the $37 pack. Either way, for a game that costs absolutely nothing to play, this car skin is a bit too expensive.
For 32 dollars, you can get two months of Game Pass or Ubisoft+ and respectively play Forza Horizon 5, Forza Motorsport, or The Crew Motorfest, along with tens of other titles. The Crew Motorfest is now at half-off on the Ubisoft Store, at $35.
So, with three more dollars, you get an entire game that features the Countach LP 5000 Quattrovalvole, Diablo GT, Diablo GT Pura Potenza Edition, Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera, Huracán LP610-4, Miura SV, Murciélago LP640, Urus, and the 1,001-hp 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto as well, which I find hilarious. It sure looks like the car manufacturer likes its products to stay expensive, even in digital formats.
Next, there's a child-friendly and relaxing LEGO Fortnite, which is a free Minecraft competitor, so to speak. It looks gorgeous, it's easy to play, and while the fun doesn't last for 100 hours straight, it's quite a fun experience solo, but even more so in co-op.
Lastly, there's the not-Rocket League made by Psyonix, Rocket Racing, which would be the best of the trio. It doesn't matter if you've played a kart racer before or not; Rocket Racing is a simple pick-up-and-play type of game. It's a lot of fun, feels great to control, and looks gorgeous too on a high-end PC with the visual bells and whistles turned up to 11.
Just don't set the DLSS below Balanced because it will ruin the clarity of the resolution. I always try to find the sweet spot so I'll constantly get over 60 frames per second with DLSS on Quality. However, I use Balanced sometimes to have an extra 10-15 fps bump in more competitive games.
Oh, and never use DLSS 3.0/Frame Generation in shooters because it adds input lag. Unless the game won't run without it like Alan Wake 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 with Ray Tracing on.
Chapter 5, Season 1 also introduced three new game modes, some better than others. On the lowest ranking scale is Fortnite Festival, a Guitar Hero/Rockband type of affair where you're supposed to hit the notes on the screen to keep the song playing. But it wasn't actually that fun to play, especially with a counterintuitive control scheme.
