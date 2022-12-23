800-HP BMW X5 M Laughs in the Face of the Lamborghini Urus and Ferrari Purosangue

While the Munich auto marque is working on the mid-cycle refresh of the fourth generation BMW X5, G-Power has launched a comprehensive upgrade kit for the current one, in the top-of-the-line M variant. The bundle comprises a healthy power boost, and some visual updates all around, and in the cockpit, and it was christened the Typhoon S.
The output is rated at 800 horsepower, and that’s probably the metric number, which would rate the bhp figure at 789, and the kW at 588. A quick look on the tuner’s website reveals that the extra oomph has been obtained by upgrading the two turbochargers, with optimized boost pressures, larger compressor wheels, reduction of the exhaust gas temperature and back pressure, and a few other mods.
G-Power’s turbocharger upgrade costs €5,950 ($6,315) in Germany, and for an extra 100 ps (99 hp / 74 kW) squeezed out of the eight-banger, you are looking at €8,925 ($9,475). There are other kits available for the X5 M too, and they bring 820 ps (808 hp / 603 kW), 780 ps (769 hp / 574 kW), 740 ps (730 hp / 544 kW), and 700 ps (690 hp / 515 kW) to the party. Everything can be enhanced by the sporty exhaust systems, new steering wheels, paddle shifters, reupholstered interior, and fresh floor mats.
As for the Typhoon S look, it can be obtained by getting the aerodynamic body kit. Made of carbon fiber, it is a nine-piece set comprising the apron up front, wide fender flares, sporty side skirts, a new diffuser, and a rear spoiler. Choosing this option means spending another €20,015 ($21,245), which is anything but cheap. The height-adjustable coilovers that bring the entire body closer to the ground will further chew through your finances, and so will those large wheels that measure 23 inches in diameter.
We reckon that with G-Power’s upgrades, the BMW X5 M can dare challenge the exotic super crossover establishment to a straight-line duel. That’s the Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari Purosangue, and Aston Martin DBX707 in case you forgot, which are mighty fast not only down the quarter mile, but at the racetrack too, with proper driving dynamics that basically defy the laws of physics.
Without anyone messing around with its internals, the X5 M needs 3.8 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill. It tops out at 155 mph (250 kph) without the M Driver’s Pack, or 177 mph (285 kph) with it, and its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 kicks out 592 hp (600 ps / 441 kW) and 533 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. Getting the X5 M Competition variant, on the other hand, will further improve the performance, as you are looking at no less than 616 horsepower (625 ps / 460 kW) available via the right pedal.
