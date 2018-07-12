autoevolution
 

BMW M2 M Performance Parts Concept Brings Muscle to Goodwood

12 Jul 2018, 6:55 UTC ·
by
The official start of the 25th anniversary Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place on Thursday. For the next few days, some of the most exciting vehicles in history will come together for an event like no other.
For BMW, the show and race event is the perfect opportunity to present more of its line of M Performance parts, especially because most of them will be made available for the brand new M2 Competition starting this month.

To showcase what M parts are all about, BMW created a car it calls M2 M Performance Parts Concept, based on the regular M2.

The goal of the carmaker with the concept is to show how much of a difference factory-sanctioned tuning can do when it comes to the looks and abilities of a vehicle. 

The concept that would lead the BMW lineup at Goodwood is first of all 60 kilograms lighter than the production version (132 lbs). Weight was saved by using lighter carbon fiber sports seats for both front and rear, a lighter battery or carbon fiber roof.

Performance wise, the Concept features M Performance suspension, the same that is made available for production vehicles as a retrofit. This coilover suspension enables a lowering of up to 20 millimeters while providing damping technology independently adjustable to 12 different compression stages and 16 different rebound stages.

BMW did not say whether it tweaked the engine of the model as well.

Visually, the M2 shouts carbon fiber, and its careful use here and there on the exterior makes for a very muscular look. There is a bit of bling to the car as well, because of the gold accentuations used both at the exterior and at the interior.

In the document attached below you can find all the details of the BMW M2 M Performance Parts Concept as announced by the German carmaker.

 Download attachment: BMW M2 M Performance Parts (PDF)

BMW M2 M Performance Parts Concept BMW M2 bmw m2 competition goodwood festival of speed
