2019 BMW M2 Competition Official Photos And Details Leaked, Boasts 410 PS Engine

8 Apr 2018
An improvement of the M2 LCI, the M2 Competition is out of the box ahead of its planned reveal on April 25th at the Auto China 2018 in Beijing. The most powerful M2 ever swaps the N55 engine for the S55, with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six developing 410 PS (404 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet).
The engine from the M3 and M4, albeit detuned, is just the start of the good news list. Capable of revving up to 7,600 revolutions per minute, the S55 in this application can thrust the two-door coupe to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.2 seconds if specified with the dual-clutch transmission. There’s no word of the six-speed manual in the leaked information and official photos from BMW Blog Slovenia.

In addition to the overhaul in performance, the M2 Competition differs from the M2 LCI on a visual level as well. The more aggressive front fascia is complemented by 19-inch wheels, black-painted side mirror caps, rear aerodynamic diffuser, and the quad-pipe active exhaust system that can be made louder at the touch of a button.

An improved suspension setup and more focused steering are on the menu too, as are M1 and M2 buttons on the left-hand side of the steering wheel. The start/stop engine button is painted red to emphasize the sporting nature of the M2 Competition, while both front seats feature the illuminated M2 logo in the backrest.

Compared to the M2 LCI, the M2 Competition takes things up a notch from the driver’s point of view. But on the other hand, there’s still a lot of potential left untapped. There’s still hope for the M2 CS after the M2 Competition, though the CSL and GTS nameplates have more to offer from the standpoint of get-up-and-go.

Watch this space as we’ll get more information on the M2 Competition before the grand reveal in Beijing at the end of the month.
