2019 BMW M2 Competition Officially Revealed, Replaces M2 Coupe

In the first month of the week, the first official details of the BMW M2 Competition were leaked, ahead of the car’s official unveiling at the Auto China Show next week.

52 photos



And the biggest change is, of course, the engine, a much more powerful unit than the outgoing N55. The new unit to be fitted under the hood is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo, capable of developing 410 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque. The unit can be paired with either a six-speed manual or an M Double Clutch Transmission.



The monster inline six is capable of pulling the M2 from a standstill to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 4.2 seconds when working in conjunction with the double clutch transmission or in 4.4 seconds when paired to the manual. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph), but it can be increased to 280 km/h (174 mph) with the M Driver´s Package.



Technical enhancements coming with this new version include new a dual exhaust system with two electrically-controlled flaps, optional M Sport brakes, and high-precision CFRP strut and bulkhead strut.



The visual changes compared to the existing version are subtle, but quite a few in numbers. Seen from the front, the M2 presents new mirrors, a new kidney grille and a new front apron with larger air intakes.



The rest of the Competition sets itself apart with the two new exterior colors, Sunset Orange metallic and Hockenheim Silver.



The interior has been revised as well, the biggest change being visible at the newly styled instrument cluster. The seats are also new, and they boast an illuminated M2 badge.



The leaked information was confirmed on Tuesday by BMW, who released a full photo gallery highlighting the changes brought to the new M2.And the biggest change is, of course, the engine, a much more powerful unit than the outgoing N55. The new unit to be fitted under the hood is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo, capable of developing 410 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque. The unit can be paired with either a six-speed manual or an M Double Clutch Transmission.The monster inline six is capable of pulling the M2 from a standstill to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 4.2 seconds when working in conjunction with the double clutch transmission or in 4.4 seconds when paired to the manual. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph), but it can be increased to 280 km/h (174 mph) with the M Driver´s Package.Technical enhancements coming with this new version include new a dual exhaust system with two electrically-controlled flaps, optional M Sport brakes, and high-precision CFRP strut and bulkhead strut.The visual changes compared to the existing version are subtle, but quite a few in numbers. Seen from the front, the M2 presents new mirrors, a new kidney grille and a new front apron with larger air intakes.The rest of the Competition sets itself apart with the two new exterior colors, Sunset Orange metallic and Hockenheim Silver.The interior has been revised as well, the biggest change being visible at the newly styled instrument cluster. The seats are also new, and they boast an illuminated M2 badge. BMW plans the M2 competition as a replacement for the M2 Coupe , a model introduced in 2015. Pricing for the new model was not yet released.