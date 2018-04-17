2019 Toyota Supra “Will Not Be A Cheap Car”

On this edition of “What's In The Pipeline For The Supra,” Gerald Killmann answers a handful of questions about the Japanese brother of the BMW Z4. Codenamed J29 as opposed to the German sports car’s G29, the all-new Supra “won’t be a cheap car” according to Toyota’s vice-president of research & development.
Speaking to Autorai.nl, Killmann made it clear that the Supra will be expensive in comparison to the GT86, which starts at $26,255 in the United States of America. The 2016 BMW Z4, for reference, used to retail between $49,700 and $66,350.
To silence any sort of rumors about what’s hiding under the skin, Killmann told the publication that the powertrain is not hybrid. “The platform is the same [as the G29 Z4]. The same applies to the drivetrain [RWD, four- and six-cylinder engines].” In addition to the styling (coupe instead of convertible), the Supra benefits from “very different” chassis tuning in comparison to the BMW-branded sibling. Read what you will into that, but chances are the Toyota official refers to a sportier setting.
“Mainly developed in Japan,” the Supra could be taken to a different level with the know-how of Gazoo Racing. When asked about an even hotter variant of the Auris compact hatchback, Killmann replied that the GR treatment “can be applied to various models,” leaving room for interpretation. So for the time being, it’s not known if Toyota will push the performance envelope even further for the Supra.
According to a model codes list for BMW and Toyota models, the J29 will feature the B58 inline-six found in M40i-badged vehicles. What that means in terms of output is 360 PS (355 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque, but that’s not all. BMW is expected to introduce a Competition Package for the Z4 M40i, which will take the 3.0-liter engine to an estimated 385 PS (380 horsepower).
Something else that we’ve learned from the codes list? The J29 could be an auto-only affair, with Toyota employing the ZF 8HP eight-speeder that we know from all modern BMWs with RWD.
