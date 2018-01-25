autoevolution
 

BMW M140i Proves The Kia Stinger GT Doesn't Sound Good

25 Jan 2018, 19:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Kia really deserves to pat itself on the back for making the Stinger GT. It's fast, looks good and is cheap in comparison to its German rivals. However, the car isn't perfect, and most reviews point out one major flaw: the way it sounds.
6 photos
Mercedes-AMG A45 vs. BMW M140iMercedes-AMG A45 vs. BMW M140iMercedes-AMG A45 vs. BMW M140iMercedes-AMG A45 vs. BMW M140iMercedes-AMG A45 vs. BMW M140i
Six-cylinder engines used to be seen as the poor man's alternatives to the V8. However, even exotic cars use them nowadays - Alfa Romeo Giulia QV, Ford GT, and the Acura NSX.

Most of them sound decent, but the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 in the Stinger GT isn't that happy to crackle and pop. Because the unit is shared with luxury sedans from Genesis, we expected Kia to make some radical exhaust tuning. But they didn't, and the BMW M140i reveals just how bad it is in the exhaust sound comparison below.

The M140i is old news. It will probably be discontinued in about a year, and it's not even a real M car, even though it wears the badge. Looking at with the engine shut off, you' think that it's just a regular family hatchback with a double exhaust. However, the BMW inline-6 3-liter makes a far more pleasant noise and also seems happier to rev. It's worth keeping in mind that the Kia also has the optional bi-modal exhaust installed.

It's a shame this video doesn't include a drag race too. Kia recently boasted that the Stinger GT is faster than a BMW 6er and a Porsche Panamera. But we think the M140i would eat it for breakfast because it's got roughly the same power and over 300kg less weight.

Because the Stinger isn't an established hot hatch, there aren't any go-to aftermarket exhaust systems. You can't go to Akrapovic and pay them $3,000 to have your GT sounding like a Ferrari, not yet at least. But hey, at least to save money by not buying a German car.

BMW M140i BMW Kia Stinger GT
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
KIA models:
KIA ForteKIA Forte CompactKIA Niro Plug-In HybridKIA Niro Plug-In Hybrid Small SUVKIA Picanto X-LineKIA Picanto X-Line MiniKIA SorentoKIA Sorento CrossoverKIA Forte 5 DoorKIA Forte 5 Door CompactAll KIA models  