BMW iX and i4 Want in on the Coupe-SUV Lifestyle, Convince BMW's iX4 to Go EV

Following the quirky and controversial footsteps of the original BMW X6 sports activity coupé (SAC), the Bavarian automaker’s X4 luxury compact crossover became the second model in the coupe-SUV niche.
That was back in 2014, and exactly four years later – in 2018 – BMW changed the F26 moniker for the G02 code with the launch of the second generation. Now, considering this logic, it might be about time for the Bavarian carmaker to usher in a third iteration.
At least this is the virtual opinion of Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, who is taking a quick break from the latest Detroit Three CGI action for a BMW moment of potential fugliness. So, in between lots of Stellantis ideas of the Fiat variety, a four-door 2024 Ford Mustang sedan, and lots of obscure Chevrolets, he also tucked in a fully electric German SAC.
There are lots of people with strong opinions about the way BMW chose to design the X6 and X4, still. Even more of them disapproved of the flagship iX electric SUV styling. Meanwhile, others would also have a thing or two to say about the double-coffin, humongous grille of an electric model like i4 that does not even need such an anachronic ICE detail.
And there’s a big chance all of them will clash here, then quickly start running amuck, crying their outrage at the sight of all their nightmares combined into one digital preview for an upcoming new generation model. So, the author imagined the third-generation BMW X4 would arrive soon and decided to contemplate the compact SAC going fully electric, just like the all-new 7 Series and i7 siblings, albeit with help from the iX and i4.
But why does the pixel master have to combine all the fugly BMWs into one EV crossover? Haven’t we CGI-suffered enough, already?
