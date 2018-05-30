BMW Introduces X3 M40d and 1 Series Edition Metropolitan in Europe

As it’s often the case with BMW when summer is just around the corner, the German company announced a handful of newities for the hottest season of the year. In addition to all gasoline-fueled engines and plug-in hybrid models gaining Otto particulate filters to comply with the latest CO2 emissions and fuel-economy standards in Europe, the X3 M40d and 1 Series Edition Metropolitan have been detailed.
First things first, let’s start with the 1er. Although there’s an all-new generation just around the corner (packing front-wheel drive of all things), the Edition Metropolitan is the automaker’s way of sending off the F20 and F21 hatchbacks. Available for a limited time in conjunction with the Urban Line package, the special edition is offered with every drivetrain in the lineup except for the go-faster M140i.
Taking on “an extra touch of style,” the Edition Metropolitan “has numerous equipment features that are specifically designed to enhance comfort and driving pleasure in urban traffic.” Some of the goodies worthy of being highlighted include the Business navigation system, Park Distance Control with front and rear sensors, rearview camera, road sign detection and Speed Limit Info, Comfort Access, and an instrument cluster with extended features. For a 1 Series, that's not bad at all.
Moving on to the X3 M40d, the compact luxury SUV dubbed as being a Sports Activity Vehicle hides a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbo diesel under the hood. It’s the most powerful diesel in the lineup, packing 326 PS (240 kW) and 680 Nm, with peak torque available from as low as 1,750 rpm thanks to multi-stage turbocharging.
As of August 2018, the X4 will add a less powerful inline-6 turbo diesel for the xDrive30d model. In this configuration, the six-cylinder engine develops 265 PS (195 kW) and 620 Nm of torque, delivered to all four wheels by with the help of an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission developed by ZF Friedrichshafen.
On a related note, the 5 Series and 6 Series Gran Turismo gain a selection of new paint finishes for the summer of 2018. The 7 Series, on the other hand, provides an even more exclusive ambiance in the interior thanks to the BMW Individual composition. Last, but certainly not least, the i8 Roadster adds an Aerodynamics package that adds a dual-section front splitter and a rear-end spoiler lip.
