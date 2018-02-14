2018 BMW X4 Finally Unveiled with Full Details

autoevolution
 

Germans are at it again, it seems, as within a single day we got exciting new details about two new car models from two rival manufacturers. After Mercedes-Benz presented the facelifted version of the C-Class, now it’s time to take a look at BMW’s Sports Activity Coupe targeting the premium end of the mid-size class: the new BMW X4.
BMW released on Wednesday full details about the second generation of the BMW X4, one they promise will emphasize sportiness and expressive design.

For the new incarnation, BMW took some bold steps in completely redesigning the X4. The 2018 version is 81 mm longer and 37 mm wider than the outgoing model. Despite all that, it is also up to 50 kg lighter (110 pounds) than its older brother.

Engine wise, the X4 will be powered by choice of three petrol and three diesel units, with power ranging from 184 hp to 360 hp: xDrive20i, xDrive30i, xDrive20d, xDrive25d.

For fans of the more powerful M Performance versions, the new SUV will come as the X4 M40i and the BMW X4 M40d. The former is power by a six-cylinder in-line gasoline engine with a total output of 360 hp. The diesel-powered M is powered by a 326 hp straight-six.

Regardless of the engine choice, power is controlled via an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and transformed into motion through the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive.

BMW will sell the new X4 in xLine, M Sport X, and M Sport variants. For the first time, the X4 will be available with exclusive options from the BMW Individual portfolio.

High-tech gadgetry and systems are included: iDrive display with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, voice control system or Driving Assistant Plus. The BMW ConnectedDrive will offer Real-Time Traffic Information, On-Street Parking Information and the Concierge Services.

In the U.S., the new X4 will sell starting at $50,450 for xDrive30i, while the M40i will retail for $60,450, without destination charge. Sales are expected to begin in July 2018.

Full details about the new X4 can be found in the document attached below.
