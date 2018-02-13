BMW X4 F26 Production To Stop In March, X4 G02 Incoming

Following the premiere of the G01 X3, BMW will be refreshing the Sports Activity Coupe equivalent of the compact luxury crossover. G02 is the codename for the second-generation X4
, and considering that production of the F26 X4 is ending in March, we’ll soon get to meet the newcomer.
12 photos
Although not confirmed by BMW, a report from Bimmertoday
quotes insider sources that are adamant the F26 story will come to its conclusion next month. The timing is fitting considering that the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina has to upgrade the production line as soon as possible, more so if you bear in mind the G02 will debut for the 2019 model year.
Spied uncamouflaged in M40d xDrive flavor in August 2017 (pictured), then spied some more with various degrees of camouflage, the all-new X4 will be topped by the M. In a similar fashion to the X3 M, the coupe-ified sibling will use the BMW S58 inline-6 engine
, sending an estimated 460 horsepower and 600 Nm of to all four wheels through an eight-speed auto.
Customers who don’t want the full-on M treatment can settle for the M40i or M40d, with these babies packing 360 and 320 horsepower, respectively. The torquiest of the lot, of course, is the M40d, which is currently available with anything from 620 to 760 Nm (457 and 561 pound-feet).
Underpinned by the CLAR platform
, the G02 will be lighter than the preceding model by up to 55 kilograms (121 pounds). The underpinnings are also crucial to the technological suite of the X4, which will include the latest version of iDrive infotainment (with the 12.5-inch touchscreen), gesture control from the 7 Series and 5 Series, as well as steering and Lane Change Assistant. M Sport suspension system with Dynamic Damper Control, M Sport brakes, and variable sport steering will also be offered.
On that note, could the G02 X4 make its public debut at next month’s Geneva Motor Show
?