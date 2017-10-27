autoevolution
 

2019 BMW X4 M40i Spied Near The Nurburgring, To Offer More Rear Headroom

27 Oct 2017, 11:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Now that BMW has launched the 2018 X2, the automaker's engineers can continue to focus on developing the rest of its SAC (Sports Activity Coupe) range, with the 2019 X4 currently being in its advanced development stages.
16 photos
2019 BMW X4 spied at Nurburgring2019 BMW X4 spied at Nurburgring2019 BMW X4 M2019 BMW X4 M2019 BMW X4 M2019 BMW X4 M2019 BMW X4 M2019 BMW X4 M2019 BMW X4 M2019 BMW X4 M2019 BMW X4 M2019 BMW X4 M2019 BMW X4 M2019 BMW X4 M2019 BMW X4 M
A prototype for the second-generation BMW X4 was spotted at the Nurburgring this week, with the test car having been caught on camera while grabbing lunch at the gas station next to the track.

Despite the heavy camouflage that covers the tester, it appears that the new roofline while brings extra rear passenger headroom, while keeping the aggressive design required to differentiate the X4 from the all-new X3.

At the top of the range, you'll be able to choose between two models, depending on how fast you want to go. The first is the X4 M40i warm model, which should be the car you can see in the spy images we have here.

The M Performance model should be animated by an upgraded version of the current X4 M40i, with the latter using a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six with 360 hp and 343 lb-ft (465 Nm) of twist.

The range will be topped by the first all-out M Division model built based on the X4. The 2019 BMW X4 M will be animated by a new engine wearing the S58 moniker. This is currently being developed based on the B58 3.0-liter inline-six, but will switch to a twin-turbo setup, just like the S55 mill it replaces, which can be found on the current M3 and M4. As such, you can expect the X4 M to deliver around 460 hp and 442.5 lb-ft (600 Nm) of twist - we've added a set of X4 M spyshots to the gallery above.

Both models will use a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic tranny, as well as xDrive all-paw hardware.

The 2019 BMW X4 should make its debut by the end of the year, while the X4 M is expected to bow in March 2018, at the Geneva Motor Show.


 

BMW X4 #bmw #X4 #bmwx4 #x3 #bmwx3 #x5 #bmwx5 #bimmer #bmwrepost #erlkönig #spyshot #autospot #autoweek #Nürburgring #nordschleife #greenhell #carinstagram #carjournalism #instacar #dreamcar #supercar #carporn #amazing #design #awesome #model

A post shared by wilco blok (@wilcoblok) on Oct 26, 2017 at 8:03am PDT



 

BMW X4 #bmw #X4 #bmwx4 #x3 #bmwx3 #x5 #bmwx5 #bimmer #bmwrepost #erlkönig #spyshot #autospot #autoweek #Nürburgring #nordschleife #greenhell #carinstagram #carjournalism #instacar #dreamcar #supercar #carporn #amazing #design #awesome #model

A post shared by wilco blok (@wilcoblok) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:53am PDT



 

BMW X4 #bmw #X4 #bmwx4 #x3 #bmwx3 #x5 #bmwx5 #bimmer #bmwrepost #erlkönig #spyshot #autospot #autoweek #Nürburgring #nordschleife #greenhell #carinstagram #carjournalism #instacar #dreamcar #supercar #carporn #amazing #design #awesome #model

A post shared by wilco blok (@wilcoblok) on Oct 26, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

2019 BMW X4 BMW X4 BMW sac spyshots
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW models:
BMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactBMW i3BMW i3 CompactBMW M5 (F90)BMW M5 (F90) MediumBMW X3BMW X3 Premium SUVAll BMW models  