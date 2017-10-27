2019 BMW X4 M40i Spied Near The Nurburgring, To Offer More Rear Headroom

A prototype for the second-generation BMW X4
was spotted at the Nurburgring this week, with the test car having been caught on camera while grabbing lunch at the gas station next to the track.
Despite the heavy camouflage that covers the tester, it appears that the new roofline while brings extra rear passenger headroom, while keeping the aggressive design required to differentiate the X4 from the all-new X3.
At the top of the range, you'll be able to choose between two models, depending on how fast you want to go. The first is the X4 M40i warm model, which should be the car you can see in the spy images we have here.
The M Performance model should be animated by an upgraded version of the current X4 M40i, with the latter using a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six with 360 hp and 343 lb-ft (465 Nm) of twist.
The range will be topped by the first all-out M Division model built based on the X4. The 2019 BMW X4 M will be animated by a new engine wearing the S58 moniker. This is currently being developed based on the B58 3.0-liter inline-six, but will switch to a twin-turbo setup, just like the S55 mill it replaces, which can be found on the current M3 and M4. As such, you can expect the X4 M to deliver around 460 hp and 442.5 lb-ft (600 Nm) of twist - we've added a set of X4 M spyshots to the gallery above.
Both models will use a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic tranny, as well as xDrive all-paw hardware.
The 2019 BMW X4 should make its debut by the end of the year, while the X4 M is expected to bow in March 2018, at the Geneva Motor Show.
