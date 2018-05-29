BMW 6 Series GT 640d xDrive Subjected to Acceleration Test

Back in 2016, we had a play in the BMW 640d with xDrive. The difference? Well, that was a convertible, whereas the car in this video is the 6 Series Gran Turismo.
BMW changed a few numbers around when it made the replacement for the 5 Series GT. Thus, the car temporarily shares its names with the flagship 2-door and 4-door cars.
Since this shares its platform with the new 5 Series sedan, there's a variety of powertrains, most of which are new: 620d, 630i, 630d, 640i and this, the 640d with xDrive.
Now, both the 640i and 640d use 3-liter engines, but the i model is 100 kilograms lighter with 20 more horsepower to its credit. So you'd think that it's faster. Yet the official 0 to 100 km/h numbers claim that both need only 5.3 seconds to get there.
You know us; we like to check if those claims are true. And this POV drive from AutoTopNL suggests the 640d xDrive model really is as quick as a hot hatch. Remember that with a bit of luggage, the 5-door can reach two tons. Why does the speedometer eventually show 260 km/h? Well, BMW takes into account any potential errors by allowing its cars to be a little faster.
Amusingly, the 640d Cabriolet we drove had a 313 HP diesel engine (-7 HP), weight 5 kg less and also took 5.3 seconds to reach 100 km/h.
At €73,500, this car is quite expensive and not as elegant as an Audi A7 Sportback. But it is more practical. LED headlights are standard across the range, but adaptive lights are optional.
Tthe highlight of the 6 Series GT is something called Executive Drive, which combines adaptive air suspension and anti-roll stabilization. Like its predecessor, the new Gran Turismo is available with BWM Integral Active Steering which adjusts the steering effect to the particular driving situation, making it more comfortable. It's a luxury car and nothing else.
