autoevolution
 

BMW to Manufacture iX3 Batteries in China

29 May 2018, 7:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
The arrival of what will be the first full electric SUV for the masses from BMW in 2020, the iX3, has prompted the German carmaker to increase its production efforts in China, where the SUV would be manufactured.
13 photos
BMW iX3 ConceptBMW iX3 ConceptBMW iX3 ConceptBMW iX3 ConceptBMW iX3 ConceptBMW iX3 ConceptBMW iX3 ConceptBMW iX3 ConceptBMW iX3 ConceptBMW iX3 ConceptBMW iX3 ConceptBMW iX3 Concept
To support battery production for the iX3, BMW, through the Brilliance Automotive (BBA) joint venture, started building a new manufacturing facility near its existing site in China. BBA was founded in 2003 and has quickly become one of the top premium automobile manufacturers in China.

To be called High-Voltage Battery Centre Phase II, it would be in charge of rolling off more powerful batteries for the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology.

“Today, we break ground for the next stage of our electric model offensive,” said in a statement the man in charge with the production efforts at BMW, Oliver Zipse.

“In this regard, we further increase the capacity of our local battery production. This enables us to follow the increasing demand for electro mobility in China.”

The BMW iX3 was presented in March in Beijing. The concept shown at the time was powered by a single electric motor that delivers 270 hp. As it was introduced, it was fitted with the fourth-generation BMW battery pack which delivers 70 kWh and is good for 250 miles per charge (402 km).

The next generation of the battery pack is projected to be much punchier than the existing one and will provide a huge increase in range. According to the limited information available at this time, the increased range is estimated to stand at 700 kilometers (435 miles).

As all carmakers in the industry, BMW too plans an invasion of electrified models. The iX3 is part of an army of electric BMW and MINI vehicles comprised of 12 different models to be released by 2025.

The new range of electric vehicles would be spearheaded by the electric MINI Hardtop in 2019.
BMW iX3 BMW bmw brilliance battery pack
Tank Vs. Well Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the European eCall Emergency System Works A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Booth Girls Have Cooties Drifting Guide for Dummies Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
BMW models:
BMW M5 CompetitionBMW M5 Competition CompactBMW M2 CompetitionBMW M2 Competition CoupeBMW 4 Series CoupeBMW 4 Series Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series CabrioBMW 4 Series Cabrio Coupe CabrioAll BMW models  
 
 