BMW to Manufacture iX3 Batteries in China

The arrival of what will be the first full electric SUV for the masses from BMW in 2020, the iX3, has prompted the German carmaker to increase its production efforts in China, where the SUV would be manufactured.

To be called High-Voltage Battery Centre Phase II, it would be in charge of rolling off more powerful batteries for the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology.



“Today, we break ground for the next stage of our electric model offensive,” said in a statement the man in charge with the production efforts at BMW, Oliver Zipse.



“In this regard, we further increase the capacity of our local battery production. This enables us to follow the increasing demand for electro mobility in China.”



The next generation of the battery pack is projected to be much punchier than the existing one and will provide a huge increase in range. According to the limited information available at this time, the increased range is estimated to stand at 700 kilometers (435 miles).



As all carmakers in the industry, BMW too plans an invasion of electrified models. The iX3 is part of an army of electric BMW and MINI vehicles comprised of 12 different models to be released by 2025.



