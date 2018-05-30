Indian Electric Motorcycle Goes for 310 Miles Range

Being as they are, average electric motorcycles usually have a range of a little over 200 miles (321 km). But an Indian company which goes by the name of Mankame begs to differ.By using a high-density, liquid-cooled 18.4kWh battery pack, combined with regenerative braking, the company says its bike should be more than capable of reaching well above that modest range of current bikes.The motorcycle’s rear wheel is driven by a Kevlar reinforced belt drive, connected to a 40KW motor that delivers 180 Nm at the shaft and 432 Nm at the wheel. That should give it “quiet operation and increased torque-jerk tolerance and eliminate any lubrication needs,” Mankame claims.The motorcycle will be called Mankame EP-1, and it does not yet exist as a physical model. The company behind it plans to launch a crowdfunding Indiegogo campaign for the bike on July 1st."Our vision is to build the most reliable electric Sport-bike in the world that beats petrol powered motorbikes in their own field," claim the Indians on the Indiegogo page.There will be at least three versions of the bike offered. The one providing for the biggest range and a top speed of 156 mph (251 km/h) would be priced at $13,000.Two cheaper versions would also be on the table: a $10,500, 14.97 kWh with 111 mph (180 km/h) and the entry-level $8,500 bike equipped with a 12.16 kWh battery and a top speed of only 74 mph (120 km/h).Neither of the three can at the time be ordered, as Mankame awaits the official start of the crowdfunding campaign.