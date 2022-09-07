BMW Engineer Takes the V8-Powered BMW XM on a Family Trip, Gives Us a Better Look Inside

BMW’s XM has been introduced as a concept not a long time ago. Now it nears production and sightings are becoming increasingly more common. The carmaker’s high-performance division said this is going to be the most powerful “BMW M car ever to go into series production.” Is this going to be the Bavarian answer for the Porsche Cayenne GT, Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and Bentley Bentayga? It might just be. Here’s what you should know about it.

