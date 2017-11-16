BMW Considers X8 Model, But Not Necessarily as You'd Expect It

It looks as though if the market keeps this trend over the next decade or so, every manufacturer's lineup will be made up of at least 80 percent SUV or crossover models. Are these vehicles really a better alternative to anything other than a sports car?

For now, as far as everyone outside Well, the market seems to suggest they are, so the carmakers can only oblige what the people want. We've seen brands expanding their range of SUVs at both ends, one such example being Audi with the Q2 mini crossover, and the upcoming Q8 luxury coupe SUV. BMW hasn't been standing still and it too has recently introduced the X2 model, a sportier (-looking) version of the new X1, while at the other end the X7 is getting ready for its release. The number in its monicker just happens to coincide with the most important feature of the upcoming vehicle: its third row of seats that brings the total passenger capacity to seven (including the driver).Ever since the first rumors of a Bavarian rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLS came about, everyone's imagination immediately thought an X8 might follow. After all, every odd-numbered X model in the BMW range now has an even equivalent, so why should the largest of them make an exception?The Munich-based manufacturer is yet to confirm whether it will build one or not, but even if it would, one question still remains: will it follow the standard treatment of making the based model more coupe-like, or will it break the mold and simply become a range-topping ultra-luxurywith an extended wheelbase?Both options would make some sense. The first one is what everyone would expect. It's a tried and tested method that has worked very well for BMW so far, so there would be no point in changing it. The second, however, has its merits as well. Mercedes-Benz intends to launch a Maybach version of its new GLS model, and while a fully-kitted X7 could probably hold its own against it, having that bit of an added exclusivity provided by a distinct badge like the X8 would definitely help.For now, as far as everyone outside BMW knows, no decision on the X8 has been made yet though the problem is being discussed . However, with so much of what would be needed to make it in place, expect it to break cover in 2020 or so if the management gives it the green light. Which we all kind of know they will.