BMW Secretly Built a RWD F90 M5 More than Three Years Ago

Rumors about BMW bringing all-wheel-drive to the F90 M5 (and dropping the manual tranny, for that manner) have been floating around for quite some years. However, it seems that the current M5 wasn't born in all-paw form.

5 photos



The contraption was put together "more than three years ago", back in the days when the LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) mid-cycle revamp for the now-replaced



“It was the natural, historic way to go – until we realised we were beyond the limits of longitudinal acceleration. Four-wheel drive was the only option,” the BMW M VP explained.



However, we'll remind rear-wheel-drive aficionados that there's no reason to fret. And that's because the M xDrive hardware of the newcomer includes a driving mode that sees the car relying solely on the rear wheels to put the power down.



This means you can easily use the reworked twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 mill, which now churns out 600 horses, to properly punish the rear tires.



Speaking of (more or less) forbidden 2018 M5 fruits, the Bavarian automaker isn't exactly rushing to deliver a Touring incarnation of the missile.



Sure, sales of the M5 wagon weren't exactly something to brag about, but the family-friendly monster was extremely enticing. And this is why the world wide web simply couldn't leave this lineup gap alone and



