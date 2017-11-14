autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

BMW Secretly Built a RWD F90 M5 More than Three Years Ago

14 Nov 2017, 11:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Rumors about BMW bringing all-wheel-drive to the F90 M5 (and dropping the manual tranny, for that manner) have been floating around for quite some years. However, it seems that the current M5 wasn't born in all-paw form.
5 photos
2018 BMW F90 M5 M Performance sound2018 BMW F90 M5 M Performance sound2018 BMW F90 M5 M Performance sound2018 BMW F90 M5 M Performance sound
The Bavarian automaker simply followed the RWD path when coming up with the first F90 M5 prototype, as Dirk Hacker, Vice President of the M Division, recently told autocar.

The contraption was put together "more than three years ago", back in the days when the LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) mid-cycle revamp for the now-replaced F10 M5 was still fresh.

It was the natural, historic way to go – until we realised we were beyond the limits of longitudinal acceleration. Four-wheel drive was the only option,” the BMW M VP explained.

However, we'll remind rear-wheel-drive aficionados that there's no reason to fret. And that's because the M xDrive hardware of the newcomer includes a driving mode that sees the car relying solely on the rear wheels to put the power down.

This means you can easily use the reworked twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 mill, which now churns out 600 horses, to properly punish the rear tires.

Speaking of (more or less) forbidden 2018 M5 fruits, the Bavarian automaker isn't exactly rushing to deliver a Touring incarnation of the missile.

Sure, sales of the M5 wagon weren't exactly something to brag about, but the family-friendly monster was extremely enticing. And this is why the world wide web simply couldn't leave this lineup gap alone and came up with a rendering of the 2018 BMW M5 Touring, one you can find in the image gallery above.

However, as more and more examples of the new M5 will hit the streets, we could see an overly determined aficionado out there commissioning an M5 Touring and, of course, we'll keep an eye out for such a build.
2018 BMW M5 BMW M5 BMW RWD AWD
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
BMW models:
BMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactBMW i3BMW i3 CompactBMW M5 (F90)BMW M5 (F90) MediumAll BMW models  