autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

2019 BMW X5 (G05) Coming Next Summer, Launching In Q3 2018

14 Nov 2017, 10:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The X5 is one of the most successful members of the BMW lineup, with the mid-size sport utility vehicle being popular in Europe and the United States alike. Now in its third generation, the X5 prepares to make way for the fourth-generation model in the guise of the G05 X5. According to the latest reports, the newcomer should be presented in the summer of 2018.
31 photos
2019 BMW X5 M and 2019 BMW X5 spied2019 BMW X5 M and 2019 BMW X5 spied2019 BMW X5 M and 2019 BMW X5 spied2019 BMW X5 M and 2019 BMW X5 spied2019 BMW X5 M and 2019 BMW X5 spied2019 BMW X5 M and 2019 BMW X5 spied2019 BMW X5 M and 2019 BMW X5 spied2019 BMW X5 M and 2019 BMW X5 spied2019 BMW X5 M and 2019 BMW X5 spied2019 BMW X5 M and 2019 BMW X5 spied2019 BMW X5 M and 2019 BMW X5 spied2019 BMW X5 M and 2019 BMW X5 spied2019 BMW X5 M and 2019 BMW X5 spied2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype2019 BMW X5 M Makes Spyshots Debut as Test Prototype
What that means is, the F15 X5 won’t live to see the Life Cycle Impulse. And in turn, what that means is that the F15 X5 boasts one of the fastest turnarounds in recent memory for the BMW Group. But then again, it’d be foolish for the Bavarian automaker to milk out the current model as the X3 got overhauled from the ground up and the X7 is right around the corner. The question is, what is there to expect from the G05 X5?

First things first, the modular platform BMW calls CLAR serves as the backbone of the mid-size SUV. Wider and longer than the F15, the G05 will drop a few pounds compared to its predecessor, thus helping with both gas mileage and handling. Engine-wise, nothing much will change from the current model when it comes to the number of cylinders and number of gears in the ZF-sourced transmission. From a four-cylinder turbo displacing 2.0 liters in the xDrive40e plug-in hybrid to the 4.4L twin-turbo V8 in the X5 M, diversity is the name of the game.

From a design standpoint, the G05 X5 borrows styling from the latest-generation X3 and the Concept X7 iPerformance. The upright fascia is complemented by larger kidney grilles, while the roofline and quarter panels at the rear give the next-gen X5 a more hunkered-down stance.

BMW is already testing pre-production prototypes of the G05 at the Nurburgring and on the public roads, so here’s hope the newcomer touches down in the summer of 2018. According to BMW Blog, the current-generation X5 is scheduled to end production at the Spartanburg plant “in July 2018.”
2019 bmw x5 G05 bmw x5 production BMW SUV xdrive
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW models:
BMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactBMW i3BMW i3 CompactBMW M5 (F90)BMW M5 (F90) MediumAll BMW models  