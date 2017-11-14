2019 BMW X5 (G05) Coming Next Summer, Launching In Q3 2018

The X5 is one of the most successful members of the BMW lineup
, with the mid-size sport utility vehicle being popular in Europe and the United States alike. Now in its third generation, the X5 prepares to make way for the fourth-generation model in the guise of the G05 X5. According to the latest reports, the newcomer should be presented in the summer of 2018.
What that means is, the F15 X5 won’t live to see the Life Cycle Impulse. And in turn, what that means is that the F15 X5 boasts one of the fastest turnarounds in recent memory for the BMW Group. But then again, it’d be foolish for the Bavarian automaker to milk out the current model as the X3 got overhauled from the ground up and the X7 is right around the corner. The question is, what is there to expect from the G05 X5
?
First things first, the modular platform BMW calls CLAR serves as the backbone of the mid-size SUV
. Wider and longer than the F15, the G05 will drop a few pounds compared to its predecessor, thus helping with both gas mileage and handling. Engine-wise, nothing much will change from the current model when it comes to the number of cylinders and number of gears in the ZF-sourced transmission. From a four-cylinder turbo displacing 2.0 liters in the xDrive40e plug-in hybrid to the 4.4L twin-turbo V8 in the X5 M
, diversity is the name of the game.
From a design standpoint, the G05 X5 borrows styling from the latest-generation X3 and the Concept X7 iPerformance
. The upright fascia is complemented by larger kidney grilles, while the roofline and quarter panels at the rear give the next-gen X5 a more hunkered-down stance.
BMW is already testing pre-production prototypes of the G05 at the Nurburgring and on the public roads, so here’s hope the newcomer touches down in the summer of 2018. According to BMW Blog
, the current-generation X5 is scheduled to end production at the Spartanburg plant “in July 2018.”