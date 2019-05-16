BMW 1 Series Teaser Photo Is Crisp, Seems to Show M135i Hot Hatch

BMW has given us a teaser photo of the upcoming new 1 Series hatchback. And it's a real photo of a car, not some sketch or just an alloy wheel, which means people can form their impressions already.

It's reported that using the FAAR platform, the 1 Series was able to shed an average of 20 kilos while increasing legroom and cargo volumes. Its full reveal is just around the corner, scheduled for May 27th at a special event. In short, we like it. We like it a lot, actually. The new 1 Series is supposed to be this controversial little car because it migrates from being the only rear-driven car in its segment to just anothercar. But if everybody is doing it, BMW might as well get with the program.Not surprisingly, the formula for the new 1 Series is quite similar now to all of its rivals, especially the Audi A3 and Mercedes A-Class , right down to having a hot hatch version. We believe this blue Smurf car is just that, an M135i xDrive with the same powertrain that just got installed on the John Cooper Works Countryman and Clubman.Several features indicate an M affiliation for this model, like the size of the wheels or the shape of the body kit. However, the real tell is a new kind of grille design which we've also seen on the Z4 M40i recently. The other recently released photos show another configuration entirely, but still hidden under a camo wrap.BMW's press people have insisted the F40 (that's the codename) is not based on a MINI platform because the architecture is more suited for hybridization. But the engines will be largely the same, and we're not bothered by that at all.The M135i will have standard, an 8-speed automatic and a 2-liter turbo with 306 PS and 450 Nm of torque. We also know a little bit about two other setups, one being the popular 120d with 190that needs no explaining and the other a 118i model with a 1.5-liter making 140 PS and around 250 Nm. That's not bad for a 3-cylinder.It's reported that using the FAAR platform, the 1 Series was able to shed an average of 20 kilos while increasing legroom and cargo volumes. Its full reveal is just around the corner, scheduled for May 27th at a special event.