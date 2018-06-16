2019 Mercedes A-Class Finally Compared to Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series

Carwow reviews are among the most entertaining and easy-going on YouTube. Even the boring stuff gets a lot of views when Mat Watson is reviewing it, so this comparison will get at least half a million views this year. Better make that two bottles of champagne!Even though the 1 Series and A3 are old cars, the conclusion wasn't clear from the beginning, as both of them are competent in their respective fields. In fact, the A-Class doesn't have any clear edge except interior design, and it's in that department that BMW needs to step up its game.Unfortunately, the Bavarians aren't going to do that. As I'm sure all you 1 Series fans know, the next generation is within a year away and will be front-wheel drive, missing out on the only thing that made it special. They might as well make it a crossover in our opinion.This tester is one of those 2018 models with the shadow package, so it looks pretty good. Nothing looks as good as a Mercedes. Those people can probably make a brick look sexy.But let's talk about the engines. It's been said many times before, Audi makes them smoother than BMW, and it's the same case here. But what's really interesting is that the A3 with the 1.5 TFSI and the A200 with its 1.4-liter gasoline unit get better mpg numbers than the 120d. I mean, that diesel is an icon of the industry, and you're telling us it's not good anymore?Before ending this story and letting the A-Class enjoy its glory, let's quickly point out its flaws. The main one has to do with interior build quality. However, the slightly claustrophobic back seats could also be deal-breakers for some.