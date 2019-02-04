2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M Coming Soon With S58 Engine

BMW asks us if we’re ready “for high-revving adventures” in the teaser for the X3 M and X4 M. We’re not exactly sure about those high revolutions considering the twin-turbo setup of the S58, but the inline-six engine does sound better than the B58 in M40i models.

Both the G01 and G02 are produced in South Carolina. A manufacturing facility in



Turning our attention back to the teaser, the compact-sized crossovers are clad in camouflage. Despite this annoying detail, BMW did feature shots of the full-LED headlights with adaptive technology, drilled brake rotors, quad-tip exhaust system, and a rear window-affixed decal that reads “BORN IN ///M TOWN,” referring to Munich, Germany.



Even though we’re certain the X3 M and X4 M are equipped with M xDrive, rumors are rife in regard to the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six up front. It’s understood the gingerest of configurations is tuned to



Development chief Frank van Meel declared the S58 “exceeds what you know from our competitors,” which thickens the plot even further. With a bit of luck, Frank’s team could push the engine to more than 500 horsepower, matching or exceeding the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from Mercedes- AMG .



On the other hand, don’t forget that BMW M is better at setting up a car for handling rather than absurd ponies and torque. The question is, does the X3 M have what it takes to run rings around the



Combined fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for the X3 M and X4 M are rated at 10.5 liters per 100 kilometers and 239 grams per kilometer. In U.S. gallons, make that 22.4 miles to the gallon of high-octane gasoline. Something else that BMW mentions in the teaser is "coming soon," translating to the 2020 model year for the United States.