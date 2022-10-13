Black Raven 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Cost $151,665 and It Can Now Be Yours for Even More

The fifth-generation Escalade was unveiled back in February of 2020 as Cadillac’s most luxurious and tech-savvy SUV ever. It featured a brand-new design language and a spectacular interior with a massive 38-inch curved OLED screen covering the dashboard.
A couple of years later we got the Escalade-V, powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, rated at 682 hp (691 ps) and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque. With the help of a 10-speed automatic transmission, it will take you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.4 seconds, which is quite impressive for something this big and brick-shaped.
Speaking of impressive, we just found one that’s already getting auctioned off via Cars & Bids, and it has just 310 miles (500 km) on the clock, so it’s basically still brand new.
Exterior highlights include the Black Raven finish, 22-inch wheels, Edge Red brake calipers and something you might not see at first, the Air Ride adaptive suspension with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0.
Here are some more things you might like: power-operated side steps, sunroof and liftgate, semi-aniline leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, power-folding heated second-row seats, power-folding third-row seats, an AKG Studio 36-speaker sound system, tri-zone climate control, satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear-seat entertainment system, wireless device charging, a head-up display, HD Surround Vision camera system, a Night Vision system and adaptive cruise control.
This luxury performance SUV only has $1,675’s worth of options on it, like the paint or the OnStar connection stuff, and that’s because it already came fully loaded.
The price? Well, it cost $151,665 when new and the highest bid has already surpassed that. Also keep in mind that there is a loan on this vehicle, so the sale proceeds will be used to cover the loan as the title is transferred to the winning bidder.
