Black Nose 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Was Someone’s $66,000 Halloween Candy

Generally speaking, getting candy on Halloween is free, as all you have to do is show up at a friendly neighbor's door and say the magic phrase “trick or treat.” Or, alternatively, you could spend $66,000 on an auction website and buy yourself the dream car for the occasion.
That’s how much someone paid for the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS we have here on October 30. A hefty sum for most of us, but probably worthwhile for the one paying it – and here’s why.
The car is from the very first model year of the Camaro breed, specced in RS guise and somewhat modified in 2007. As with any Rally Sport Camaro, this one too comes with a special grille, hideaway headlights, and RS badges.
The additions made by the previous owner include the fitting of new disc brakes, adjustable coilovers, a four-link rear suspension setup, and aftermarket air conditioning, among others. There is also an aftermarket cowl hood, and black elements (nose stripe, vinyl roof, and lower rocker panels) over an otherwise Butternut Yellow body.
The interior comes in black all around, and has been changed to accommodate low-back front bucket seats and a RetroSound stereo with Bluetooth connectivity - there even a trunk-mounted Pioneer amplifier to go with the sound system.
As for the engine, we are told the car is powered by a massive 406ci (6.6-liters) V8 of unspecified output, linked to a four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip rear differential.
When new and original, the window sticker for the car (which was offered to the buyer) showed a total price of $3,182.70, which should be around $25,000 today. That makes the sum it went for during the auction quite the gain.
We can’t be sure of this, but we wouldn’t be surprised is this particular Camaro will show up for sale again in the not so distant future, so if you’re sorry about missing it, keep an eye out.
