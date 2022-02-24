Billionaire Buys Daughter an "Army Tank" for Her Sweet Sixteen: "Knew You Wanted a Car"

The Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin had the most unique present for his daughter’s sixteenth birthday: an "army tank", with a white bow on top.
Michael Rubin, current co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team and founder and CEO of online sports merchandising retailer Fanatics, has a huge net worth, estimated at $8 billion. And that means he could've given his daughter, Kylie, whom he shares with ex-wife Meegan Rubin, basically everything for her sixteenth birthday.
However, Rubin, 49, mostly valued her safety and revealed the gift on social media on Wednesday, February 23. He posted a video of the over-the-top birthday surprise. And he didn’t go for a top-of-the-line luxury SUV like a Rolls-Royce Cullinan or a Cadillac Escalade, or a sports car. He could’ve even gone for a hybrid, or a fully electric car like Tesla, but nope: he went one step further, so he bought her what he says is an army tank. It may look like a tank at first glance, but most likely, it is not, since it sports wheels.
“I knew how badly you wanted a car so thought I’d get you one that would keep your safe!” Just like any other parent, right? But then he added: “Enjoy your army tank!????????”
The video shows the 16-year-old on the tank, as she tries to get inside it. Michael, who is also standing on top of the vehicle's wheels, can be heard saying, "This is the right car for you."
Maybe Kylie was expecting some completely different means of transportation, and this one might come as a disappointment for her. It is very unlikely that this vehicle is street-legal.
Rubin welcomed a second daughter, Romi Rubin, in July 2020 with his current partner, professional model Camille Fishel, and they’re currently expecting their second child together. He is also a very close friend of Meek Mill’s, and, the two, alongside Kevin Hart, recently announced their plans to donate $15 million to 110 schools in Philadelphia.
This is a very good example to see what billionaires usually gift their children for their birthdays and it sure was a birthday gift to remember for Kylie. But maybe next year, the teenager will get a vehicle that she can actually drive in the street.
