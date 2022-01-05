autoevolution
Leonardo DiCaprio Parties With Jeff Bezos Onboard $150 Million Vava II Superyacht

5 Jan 2022, 10:09 UTC
If you move only in select (and very wealthy) circles, you can’t ring in the New Year like a commoner, partying with a bunch of friends at home or watching the fireworks. This year, the who’s who in the world of one-percenters partied in St. Barts.
This included Amazon billionaire and "space cowboy" Jeff Bezos and A-list Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio who, it seems, partied together on board a $150 million superyacht. That both Bezos and DiCaprio were in St. Barths was known, but a new report in Page Six claims that they rang in the New Year onboard Vava II, the gorgeous superyacht owned by Swiss entrepreneur and billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli.

On the first day of the new year, Bezos took to Instagram to wax poetic about growth and celebration, and boast about a disco-themed New Year’s Eve party with the family. That was just the beginning of what turned out to be a wild night, since he and his entourage joined other billionaires and celebrities, including DiCaprio, on board Vava II. Rapper Meek Mill performed live, and Michael Rubin and Jake Paul served as DJs.

DiCaprio, for what it’s worth, is probably still onboard. The Daily Mail has photos of him lounging on the beach club of a superyacht with friend Lukas Haas and said superyacht looks very much like the Vava II.

Delivered in 2012 after three years in construction, the Vava II came to replace Bertarelli’s previous, smaller and cheaper yacht, Vava. With an exterior by Redman Whitely Dixon and an interior by Remi Tessier, Vava II was built by Devonport Yachts in England. It has a total length of 97 meters (318 feet) and offers a generous volume of 3,930 GT.

The size makes Vava II perfect for at-anchor events and large charter parties: it can accommodate up to 36 guests, and 34 crew in separate quarters, ready to attend to guests’ every whim. Power comes from four MTU diesel engines that take it to a top speed of 20 knots, and a cruising speed of 16 knots.

Too many details on the interior or the amenities have not been made public. It’s safe to say that, given its price tag of $150 million (to which you can add $10 to $15 million in annual running costs) and the fact that it was built on commission, it’s the perfect venue for a one-percenter soiree.



Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show the other billionaires' superyachts in St. Barths for New Year's Eve.

