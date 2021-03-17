Bill & Ted's Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves Are No Slackers Inside the Taycan

How Toyota Plans to Replace Diesel Power With Hydrogen in the Industrial Sector

Today we've been assaulted by the humongous BMW grille in its EV form on more than one occasion, so let’s counterbalance the iX and newly previewed i4 with help from the metalhead slacker friends that like to have time-travel adventures and plain old fun. Actually, there’s no need for "Bill & Ted" Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves to jump forward in time because the future is already here, in the form of two Porsche Taycans. 42 photos



But we couldn’t help but link the dots ourselves because of the grainy resolution of the “Porsche Presents: Going The Distance” video feature that’s capped at 480p as if we’re back in 1989 all over again. Didn’t Porsche hear about the 2020 installment of the franchise? As for the EV because it still doesn’t compare favorably to the muscular yet elegant lines of the Taycan sedan.



Never mind our own slacking thoughts (pun intended), because here’s the challenge faced by Winter and Reeves: drive the pair of Taycans on a single charge from somewhere in Santa Barbara to the Porsche Experience Center (PEC) in Los Angeles. It sounds simple enough, right?



Not quite, because a series of dares awaits them along the way. First up, from the 1:17 mark comes Tanner Foust in a 911 GT3 RS (no, it’s not



Intrigued? Well, let’s watch the video embedded below and marvel not just at the qualities of the



