2022 BMW iX xDrive40 Priced at €77,300, WLTP Range Is 400-Plus Kilometers

Beyond the grille's controversial design, the iX makes a lot of sense as a premium-oriented EV. Roughly the size of the X5 but with the roof height of the X6 and wheel size of the X7, the newcomer has been priced from €77,300 in Germany (roughly $91,950 in U.S. money) or £69,000 in the UK.
xDrive40 is how the Bavarian automaker calls the standard version, which is due to arrive at European dealerships by the end of the year as a 2022 model. The advertised price of the iX “puts it at the level of a comparable X5 with a conventional combustion engine,” declared member of the board of management Pieter Nota. But still, can we take that claim at face value?
From two electric motors, the xDrive 40 develops more than 240 kW (326 PS or 322 horsepower) according to BMW. The closest equivalent based on output would be the X5 in xDrive40d attire at €78,200 euros or £62,710, respectively. Now that we’ve confirmed Nota’s quote with factual data, let’s talk about the eco-friendly make-up of the brand-new iX.
According to BMW, the cobalt and lithium that go into the 70- and 100-kWh batteries of the BMW iX xDrive40 and xDrive50 come from controlled sources in Australia and Morocco. These constituents are then shipped to Dingolfing in Germany, where they’re produced using green power from certified sources. As if that wasn’t eco-friendly enough, the battery facility utilizes aluminum manufactured using solar-generated electricity.
Every iX features a high proportion of secondary aluminum and recycled plastic, but that’s not all. The FSC-certified wood, olive leaf extracts used for tanning leather, and fishing nets used for the floor coverings and mats cement the electric crossover's environmental-conscious persona.
“We are in no doubt: mobility has to be sustainable if it is to represent a truly outstanding solution. For us, premium mobility is not possible without responsibility,” declared Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management.
Based on the current stage of development, BMW predicts a driving range of more than 400 kilometers (249 miles) for the xDrive40 on the Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure. Level up to the xDrive50, and the larger battery promises in excess of 600 kilometers (373 miles). Bear in mind, however, that real-world range seldom matches the WLTP range.
