BEV Adoption in the US Is Slowing Down, But Not for What BEV Advocates Claim

Several BEV advocates thought that all it would take for customers to buy more electric cars was a broader offer of products. Or more financial incentives, more chargers, and more "education" for those who are not that interested in vehicles powered by a massive battery. This year provided a lot of that. Even so, 2023 was when interest in BEVs dropped for the first time in Ipsos' Navigator study. The global market research company tried to explain that as an ownership costs misunderstanding, but is it?

28 photos Photo: Polestar