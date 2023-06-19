What Determines When a Car Dies?

The EV shift is happening with the excuse of turning personal transportation more sustainable. In a way, it is a direct consequence of the increasingly stricter emission rules that carmakers have to obey. Just check the Euro 7 controversy, and you'll get the point. Yet, battery electric cars are turning out to be disposable cars, with insurance companies stating they are total losses even in crashes in which a vehicle with an internal combustion engine would get back to the road. That said, asking what determines that a car is dead is urgent.

43 photos Photo: LM/Facebook group