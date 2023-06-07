Bespoke Private Office Dubai Ghost Extended Honors Middle East Like Only a Rolls Can

According to Rolls-Royce, the Private Office in Dubai is the first such venue outside its natural home in the United Kingdom, and this is its first unique commission presented less than a year since the locale was established in UAE (United Arab Emirates).
We recently talked about Rolls-Royce and Bentley since the former corporate siblings are now trying to compete with each other on every level. And that sure includes new boundaries being passed with each occasion. As such, while the former tried to say that its Cullinan ultra-luxury super-SUV is now a true superstar with the 62-unit 'Blue Shadow' Private Collection, Bentley offered an equally charming replica with the first Mulliner Batur client commissions. Some folks might wonder what a custom two-door grand touring coupe has to do with the high-riding behemoth from their rivals, right?
Well, Rolls-Royce crafted its exclusive series taking inspiration from outer space to bring the expansive outer universe into the Cullinan – and Bentley's unique Baturs also took to the bleeding edge of space mere hours after! Now, though, Rolls' fans might live happily ever after because we are not so sure what Bentley could do to mitigate the one-of-one bespoke Ghost Extended limousine crafted by the Private Office Dubai as a celebration of the city and the entire region of the Middle East. "Bringing Goodwood to the Middle East, the Private Office is a space that provides a unique experience; it's where our clients can bring their ideas to life and explore the marque's Home and people in real-time via seamless technology," explains Cesar Habib, Regional Director Middle East & Africa for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
So, just eleven months after opening the first Private Office outside the UK, the Dubai venue came up with its first commission – a "dazzlingly creative" presentation of "a true work of art." While it doesn't necessarily look like a two-tone, this Ghost Extended is indeed dressed in Sunrise Sparkle and White Sands Bespoke exterior hues, as it was inspired by "the magic of the Middle Eastern sunrise and the mystery of the Arabian sands." The minds that gathered around the Private Office Dubai – a business concept that reunites clients with the company's designers and engineers – also decided that a hand-painted Coachline in Moccasin was also needed, as well as an illuminated Pantheon Grille.
Moving inside the sumptuous limousine with an extended wheelbase, this unique Ghost received a slightly different dual-tone treatment in Grace White and Moccasin. At the same time, the Starlight Headliner is an "ephemeral show of shooting stars." On the other hand, the technical details are unchanged from stock - Ghost Extended rides on the Architecture of Luxury, the company's all-aluminum spaceframe chassis, and features the signature Magic Carpet Ride thanks to the Planar Suspension System, a continuously variable, electronically controlled setup. Last but not least, under the long hood resides the brand's traditional 6.75-liter twin-turbo engine with 571 ps and 850 Nm (563 hp and 627 lb-ft).
Well, Rolls-Royce crafted its exclusive series taking inspiration from outer space to bring the expansive outer universe into the Cullinan – and Bentley's unique Baturs also took to the bleeding edge of space mere hours after! Now, though, Rolls' fans might live happily ever after because we are not so sure what Bentley could do to mitigate the one-of-one bespoke Ghost Extended limousine crafted by the Private Office Dubai as a celebration of the city and the entire region of the Middle East. "Bringing Goodwood to the Middle East, the Private Office is a space that provides a unique experience; it's where our clients can bring their ideas to life and explore the marque's Home and people in real-time via seamless technology," explains Cesar Habib, Regional Director Middle East & Africa for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
So, just eleven months after opening the first Private Office outside the UK, the Dubai venue came up with its first commission – a "dazzlingly creative" presentation of "a true work of art." While it doesn't necessarily look like a two-tone, this Ghost Extended is indeed dressed in Sunrise Sparkle and White Sands Bespoke exterior hues, as it was inspired by "the magic of the Middle Eastern sunrise and the mystery of the Arabian sands." The minds that gathered around the Private Office Dubai – a business concept that reunites clients with the company's designers and engineers – also decided that a hand-painted Coachline in Moccasin was also needed, as well as an illuminated Pantheon Grille.
Moving inside the sumptuous limousine with an extended wheelbase, this unique Ghost received a slightly different dual-tone treatment in Grace White and Moccasin. At the same time, the Starlight Headliner is an "ephemeral show of shooting stars." On the other hand, the technical details are unchanged from stock - Ghost Extended rides on the Architecture of Luxury, the company's all-aluminum spaceframe chassis, and features the signature Magic Carpet Ride thanks to the Planar Suspension System, a continuously variable, electronically controlled setup. Last but not least, under the long hood resides the brand's traditional 6.75-liter twin-turbo engine with 571 ps and 850 Nm (563 hp and 627 lb-ft).