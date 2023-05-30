Nothing Says Superstar Like the 1-in-62 Blue Shadow Rolls Royce Cullinan

When the first Roll-Royce automobiles arrived in America, the customs officers were reluctant to write gasoline as the source of power for the luxurious automobile. They simply deemed the cars too quiet to be piston-driven and were convinced the RRs were electric. Rolls-Royce rechallenged the automobile universe when in-car air conditioning became a thing. The carmaker promised its climate-controlled limousines would drive from the North Pole to the Equator without ever needing a cabin temperature adjustment.

14 photos Photo: Rolls-Royce