Bespoke Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Turns the 2022 LA Auto Show Into Its Own Catwalk

Fiat plans to launch the 500e in North America, stating that the first units will arrive in the market in early 2024, subsequent to being presented at next year’s Los Angeles Auto Show.
The announcement has just been made at the 2022 L.A. Auto Show, where the Stellantis-owned brand has also presented three one-off projects based on the electric supermini, made in partnership with Armani, Kartell, and Bvlgari.
A very notable presence at the event in the city of Angles, the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani was made in collaboration with the famous haute couture house, which gave the car exclusive looks inside and out. Microchevron engraving enhances the looks with a silk-effect design. Armani’s logo is visible on the rag top and wheels. The transparent top-coat is activated by UV light, the automaker says, and the amber-colored windows improve the “level of harmony and sophistication” of the car.
Opening the door of the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani will reveal a similar theme. Here, it has full-grain natural leather from Poltrona Frau, in a ‘grayge’ color, with microchevron wool bands. Said to have been inspired by the “elegance and contemporaneity of the Armani/Casa line," the special dashboard insert, covered with open-pore wood, and decorated by thin layers of aluminum inlay, represents another highlight of the project.
Elsewhere, you are looking at the gear normally found in the Fiat 500e, including the central screen for the infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, electric windows, electric parking brake, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, and many others. Full details surrounding the U.S.-spec variant of the battery-electric subcompact hatchback from Fiat will be announced next year, at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show, and, as we already told you, the car will go on sale in early 2024, with pricing to be released in due course.
