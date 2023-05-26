Bentley's Mulliner Bentayga Azure and Continental GTC Speed Are Ready for the Huntsman

Not long ago, we saw Bentley enter a fun yet quirky territory with "a rare breed" of the Bentayga – Bentley the Sheepdog. Do not laugh (too hard) because Goodwood has a canine event counterpart – aka 'Goodwoof.' We are not making this stuff up as we go, I promise.
So, that rare breed of Bentayga – Bentley the Sheepdog, was actually a redesigned Bentayga S plug-in hybrid version fitted with a unique wrap to properly represent the ultra-luxury British automaker at the event that included some excellent rounds of sheep-rounding (pun intended). We do not know about its bark or bite, but the 'special coat' was undoubtedly designed to celebrate the exclusive automotive partnership for Goodwood's 'Goodwoof'.
According to Bentley, the wrap was designed by Rich Morris and included fur and the traditional dog tag, and all the work on the project was done in just four days. Now, let us return to more serious Bentley affairs – and some that probably took a lot more time to develop, even though they are not as obvious as a dog-inspired Bentayga S. Because Bentley has opened the tap on event participation, they are not missing out on the Savile Row Concours, either. Two unique limited editions will debut there, with the Savile Row Concours being an event that celebrates bespoke cars and fine tailoring in the same place.
Designed and handcrafted by Mulliner, the posh Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure and a high-performance Continental GT Convertible Speed were treated to the Huntsman Editions in honor of Bentley's oldest retailer – Jack Barclay. In addition, the bespoke models also focus on Huntsman, a legendary Savile Row tailor. Each car will be available with a made-to-measure bespoke Huntsman jacket for the upcoming owner, all curated by Huntsman in one of the house's exclusive cloths. But that is not all, of course.
The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure and Continental GTC Huntsman Editions will feature unique interior treatments paying homage to "the sartorial heritage of the renowned Savile Row tailoring house." Naturally, Huntsman Head Cutter and Creative Director Campbell Carey was on point to assist Jack Barclay and the Mulliner team to project Huntsman's "174 years of bespoke heritage" into the interior of the SUV and high-performance convertible.
The Bentayga EWB Azure Huntsman Edition's highlights include a metallic Burgundy exterior, lots of chrome, an Azure grille, ten-spoke 22-inch machined and color-matched wheels, plus a discrete Huntsman Edition badge on the back pillar. Inside, Huntsman tweed mixes with Damson and Portland leather, but there are also Huntsman tweed details, Piano Damson veneer, Huntsman embroidery, and Huntsman tweed micro-piping. Last but not least, the bespoke SUV is also equipped with the "most wellbeing-focused automotive seat in the world" – Bentley's Airline Seat Specification.
Moving on to the summer dweller, the Huntsman Edition Continental GTC Speed is subtler with a light grey satin exterior shade contrasted by the Blackline Specification, gloss black 22-inch wheels, and a black Huntsman logo. In the cockpit, Beluga and Porpoise hide meet Huntsman tweed, plus a two-tone Piano Porpoise over Galaxy Stone veneer finish. All of this has no impact on performance, though, as the GTC Speed retains its W12 engine with 650 hp and remains capable of a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of no less than 208 mph (335 kph)! Well, that is one way of sending craftsmanship out into the world – as fast as possible. And, frankly, it's way better than acting like a dog that can hear sheep…
