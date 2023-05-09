New Bentley Speed Edition 12 Models Are an Ode to the Phenomenal W12 Engine

With over 100,000 units produced, the W12 engine is on the chopping block at Bentley. The British automaker that operates under the close watch of the Volkswagen Group will pull the plug on the lump in April 2024. But now they're celebrating it with limited edition versions of the Continental GT, Continental GTC, Flying Spur, and Bentayga.
Named the Speed Edition 12, only 120 units of each model will ever see the light of day. They all feature special touches on the outside and in the cabin, most exclusive to this range. The W12 obviously supplies the power. It's a twin-turbo 6.0-liter engine that develops 659 ps (650 hp/485 kW) at 5,000-6,000 rpm and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque at 1,500-5,000 rpm. Since its introduction in 2003, under the VW Group's umbrella, it's become 37% more powerful and 54% torquier, and its emissions have been reduced by 25%.
You can quickly tell the Speed Edition 12 versions of the Bentayga, Flying Spur, Continental GT, and Continental GTC apart from the rest of the lineup thanks to the Edition 12 logos decorating the rear quarter of the former two and the front fenders of the latter two. The silver brake calipers are exclusive to these models, and they sport Blackline specification brightware on the outside, riding on 22-inch black alloys with self-leveling center caps. As an option, customers can order the Opalite paint finish, a light gray-green hue that reveals a subtle copper effect in bright sunshine.
Greeting those opening the front doors are the backlit treadplates. For the upholstery, the primary color, in this case, is Beluga Black. It can be the sole choice, though it can be complemented by Orange, Linen, Cricketball Red, or Brunel Blue for additional personalization. High gloss Grand Black veneer is on deck no matter the color combo, and the vehicles mentioned above feature Edition 12 embroidery and Mulliner Silver piping for some contrast. Leather with quilting pattern and contrast stitching, as well as additional special touches, like the firing sequence of the W12 in front of the passenger, and all sorts of Speed Edition 12 badges are included.
To further emphasize the memorable nature of the Speed Edition 12 variants of the two grand tourers, luxury sedan, and high-end crossover, Bentley is offering each one with a 1:15 scale model. Cast using aluminum taken from a real W12 engine, these scale models can decorate their future owners' desks or shelves or maybe the upper part of the dashboard as a conversation starter. That may spark some jealousy from owners of the Bentayga, Continental GT, Continental GTC, and Flying Spur who don't own a Speed Edition 12 derivative but a run-of-the-mill one – if there is anything ordinary about a modern-day luxury machine that Bentley made.
