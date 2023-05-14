Bentley's Finest Hour: Celebrating the W12 Engine With the Speed Edition 12 Series

Bentley is bidding farewell to its iconic W12 engine with limited-edition models celebrating its remarkable engineering legacy. Getting the "Speed Edition 12" designation, they are based on the Bentayga, Flying Spur, Continental GT, and Continental GTC. These brand-new masterworks feature unique design enhancements and performance upgrades, making them stand out from the rest of the Bentley lineup. Let's take a closer look at these exclusive models and explore the history and achievements of the W12 engine that has powered Bentley's flagships for two decades.
The W12 engine has been a defining feature of Bentley's performance and luxury cars for the last 20 years. Its unique configuration integrates two narrow-angle 15-degree VR6 engines on a common crankshaft, joined together at a 72-degree angle, forming the infamous W-shaped structure that gave its name. This setup allows the W12 engine to use the same number of camshafts as a V12 engine while having far more compact dimensions than a conventional V8 engine.
Volkswagen Group used the W12 engine in some of their most prestigious and high-performance models, starting with the Volkswagen W12 series of concept cars, namely the Syncro (1997), the Roadster (1998), and the Nardo (2001). To everyone's surprise, the W12 engine even found a place inside the Golf 5 GTI chassis in the form of the 2007 Volkswagen GTI W12-650.
Production cars that featured this incredible powerplant were the D2 generation of the Audi A8 and its sibling, the Phaeton, the Touareg SUV, and even a handful of low-volume sports cars such as the 2006 Spyker C12 La Turbie and 2008 Spyker C12 Zagato. The W12 engine has always attracted engineers and designers with its compact, powerful, and refined attributes, having been continuously improved by the group over the years.
The W12 Engine: Bentley's secret weapon
The first Bentley model to use the W12 engine was the Continental GT, which debuted in 2003 as the first all-new model under Volkswagen Group ownership. The Continental GT was a game-changer for Bentley, combining stunning design, exquisite craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance. The 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine delivered 560 hp (411 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, pushing the car from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds to a top speed of 198 mph (319 kph).
In 2007, Bentley introduced the Continental GT Speed, which boosted the W12 engine to 610 hp (449 kW) and 554 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, thanks to various enhancements such as new pistons, better cooling, and a new engine management system. The Speed version also benefited from a lowered suspension, sharpened steering, and larger brakes and wheels. The result was a car that could reach 202.6 mph (325 kph) and accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in about 4.5 seconds.
A more extreme version of the W12 engine came in 2009 with the Continental GT Supersports. This model increased the power output to 621 hp (463 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, making it the most powerful Bentley at the time. The Supersports also reduced the car's weight by 110 kg (242 lbs) thanks to lighter components such as ceramic brakes and carbon-fiber seats. Being the first Bentley to be able to run on both gasoline and E85 ethanol, the Supersports could sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 204.4 mph (329 kph).
The W12 engine also found its way into other Bentley models, such as the Flying Spur sedan and the later Bentayga SUV. The Flying Spur was launched in 2005 as a four-door version of the Continental GT, offering more space and comfort without compromising performance. The Bentayga was introduced in 2015 as the company's first SUV, setting new standards for luxury and capability in its segment.
The W12 engine has been crucial to Bentley's success and reputation for excellence in the past two decades. It has powered some of the world's most desirable and dynamic cars, delivering unparalleled performance and refinement. However, as Bentley shifts its focus to electrification and sustainability in the upcoming years, the W12 engine will soon be retired after more than 100,000 units produced worldwide.
The engine has seen a remarkable 37 percent increase in horsepower and a 54 percent increase in torque since its introduction while reducing its emissions by 25 percent. The latest and final version of the W12 engine will equip the Speed Edition 12 models, delivering an impressive 650 hp (485 kW) at 5,000-6,000 rpm and a massive 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque from as low as 1,500-5,000 rpm, which should give the Speed Edition 12 models outstanding acceleration and recreate for the last time that signature Bentley "tidal wave" of effortless thrust delivered by a combustion engine.
The Speed Edition 12: a blend of subtlety and distinction
The Speed Edition 12 models are not only remarkable for their performance but also for their design. Their refined and elegant appearance reflects their exclusive nature and elevated performance. They feature subtle design cues that distinguish them from the standard Bentley models and appeal to the discerning eye of the brand connoisseurs.
One of these cues is the silver color of the brake calipers, which contrasts with the black 22-inch Speed alloy wheels featuring self-leveling badges and the Blackline specification brightware that replaces the chrome elements on the exterior. The Speed Edition 12 models also sport special badges on the bodywork, with the Continental GT and Convertible models on the front fenders and the Bentayga and Flying Spur models on the rear quarters, along with the Speed badges. Not least, under the hood lies a unique numbered plaque showcasing the engine's Edition 12 status.
Another distinctive feature of the Speed Edition 12 models is the optional Opalite paint finish, which adds even more sophistication and flair to this unique selection of vehicles. This new color is a light grey-green shade with a copper-like shimmer when exposed to sunlight. It complements the sleek lines and curves of the Speed Edition 12 models and enhances their visual appeal.
Exquisite materials and exclusive touches
The Speed Edition 12 models offer a masterclass in craftsmanship and luxury, with an interior that showcases Bentley's attention to detail and bespoke features. The cabin blends exquisite materials, sophisticated colors, and exclusive touches, creating a unique ambiance for the driver and passengers.
The interior color scheme is based on the Speed specification, with Beluga black as the primary upholstery color that can be paired with four different accent colors: Brunel blue, Cricket ball red, Linen, or Orange. The high gloss Grand Black veneer adds a touch of elegance and contrast to the dashboard and door panels. The seats are adorned with Mulliner Silver piping, Edition 12 embroidery, and a striking three-color contrast stitching that fades from Anthracite to Porpoise to Stratos. The door panels are also quilted and contrast stitched to match the seats.
The interior also features some unique details that highlight the Edition 12 status of the models. The air vents have the number '12' machined on the face of the control, while the fascia facing the front seat passenger has the firing sequence of the W12 engine etched next to an inlaid Speed Edition 12 badge. The welcome lamps and treadplates are also illuminated with the Edition 12 logo, creating a sense of occasion every time one enters or exits the car.
The customers of the Speed Edition 12 models will also receive a unique and precious souvenir: a scaled-down version of the Bentley W12 engine block that can be admired as a piece of art. The scale model is crafted from aluminum salvaged from a full-size W12 engine block and has a size of 15 percent of the actual engine. It is a beautiful and meaningful way to honor the iconic engine at the heart of some of the most outstanding Bentley cars ever made.
The fortunate individuals who get to say their goodbyes
The Speed Edition 12 models are a rare and exclusive opportunity to own a piece of Bentley history. They are the ultimate expression of the W12 engine's power and refinement and a tribute to its engineering legacy. However, they also come with quite a hefty price tag that reflects their exclusivity and desirability.
Bentley has not yet announced the official pricing for the Speed Edition 12 models. Still, we can expect them to be significantly higher than the standard versions of the Bentayga, Flying Spur, Continental GT, and GTC. For reference, the base prices of these models in the US market start from $245,000 in the case of the Bentayga Speed and can go all the way up toward $310,000 for a brand-new Continental GTC Speed.
Based on these figures, we can estimate that even the "cheapest" model from the Speed Edition 12 series will still exceed the $300k mark, with much more room to spare depending on the options and specifications chosen by the customers.
The production of the Speed Edition 12 models will be highly limited, with a mere 120 units of each model slated for production. As such, only a select few, totaling 480 fortunate customers, will be able to own one of these exceptional commemorative models. If you are genuinely interested in acquiring one of these celebration models, you should promptly contact your local Bentley dealer to secure your order. Doing so will allow you to secure your spot in the queue and guarantee you can park this remarkable piece of automotive history in your driveway.