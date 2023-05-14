Bentley's Finest Hour: Celebrating the W12 Engine With the Speed Edition 12 Series

Bentley is bidding farewell to its iconic W12 engine with limited-edition models celebrating its remarkable engineering legacy. Getting the "Speed Edition 12" designation, they are based on the Bentayga, Flying Spur, Continental GT, and Continental GTC. These brand-new masterworks feature unique design enhancements and performance upgrades, making them stand out from the rest of the Bentley lineup. Let's take a closer look at these exclusive models and explore the history and achievements of the W12 engine that has powered Bentley's flagships for two decades.

36 photos Photo: Bentley