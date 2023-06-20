Bentley Has Good News for the 18 Customers Who Reserved a Batur by Mulliner

Christmas will come sooner this year for a lucky few deep-pocketed Bentley enthusiasts who reserved a build slot for the Batur by Mulliner. The automaker has completed the testing phase of the stunning GT and is getting ready to start production in the coming months.
All 18 copies will be assembled by hand at Mulliner workshop in Crewe, England, and each car will take around four months to complete. The last one will roll off the line at the end of 2024, and no two Baturs should be the same, given the near-infinite personalization quoted by the Volkswagen Group-owned luxury car brand.
Numerous exterior colors are available for the limited-edition ICE-powered GT, including 18-carat gold for the Organ Stop air vent control and Charisma dial. New sustainable materials, such as natural fibers, will be used in the construction of the 18 cars, and Bentley also speaks of Additive Manufactured Gold. All components were rigorously tested in different environments, and for this, the automaker built two pre-production Baturs dubbed the Car Zero and Car Zero-Zero.
Finished in Purple Sector, complemented by the high-gloss natural fiber finish on certain parts, Car Zero has a Glossy Dark Titanium grille with contrast chevrons and rides on 22-inch wheels with spokes in Satin and Glossy Black Crystal. Car Zero-Zero has a Marina Teal look, and both finishes and the unique LED headlights were subjected to durability tests, including a 2,500-kilometer (~1,550-mile) tour across Europe, complete with high-speed testing at closed racetracks.
Bentley says more than 800 unique components were assessed during the 160-week development work. The cars spent the equivalent of five years in an Arizona desert to make sure the sustainable materials live up to the company's name, and so do the torque vectoring, all-wheel steering, electronic limited-slip differential, active anti-roll control, and Speed-tuned air suspension, which are some of the highlights of this model.
The engine, which makes the Batur by Mulliner the most powerful Bentley ever made, proved its worth during the adventure-filled testing regime. Tracing its roots back to the 2003 Continental GT, the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 develops 750 metric horses (739 hp/552 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. From naught to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the car is estimated to take roughly three and a half seconds and can hit 335 kph or 208 mph, thus making it a true intercontinental cruiser that doesn't cut back on luxury.
Bentley managed to sell out all copies of the Batur by Mulliner before the grand unveiling hosted almost a year ago, and that's despite a very eye-watering base price of £1.65 million (equal to $2,112,512/1,933,371). Thus, the best way to get your hands on one is to monitor the used car market closely. And you know it's going to come at a steep premium, right?
