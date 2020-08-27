Bentley Flying Spur Styling Specification Dynamically Enhances Visual Appeal

While automobiles such as those exquisitely manufactured by the “Flying B” automaker usually rely on other credentials than sportiness, the Crewe-based company always takes into account its rich motorsport heritage. Sometimes it is less obvious, and other times the British carmaker does push the pedal to the carbon fiber composite for a more obvious reference to its fast machines of old. And when its flagship limousine is involved, you can bet the company is sparing no expenses to offer the absolute best.
The Flying Spur, on the other hand, has no motorsport records in sight – its Continental GT sibling took care of that last year and now we have the limited-series Bentley Mulliner Pikes Peak Continental GT currently in production.
Bentley is instead introducing a visually appealing new package that simply looks fast – while keeping unaltered the rest of technical specifications to make sure the back-seat dwellers are undisturbed. After all, the luxury brand already thinks its four-door is “the world’s fastest production sedan.”
We are not going to argue with them because our eyes were caught by the carbon fiber twinkling in the new Flying Spur Styling Specification which arrives with a handcrafted high gloss carbon fiber body kit composed of a front bumper splitter, newly developed 3D electroformed Bentley badges for the side skirts, a rear diffuser and trunk lid spoiler.
Each component has been matched to the centerline of the limousine and the carbon fiber pattern has a 2x2 weave and all layers were woven in the same direction to make sure there are no OCD seizures among the affluent clients. As is customary, Bentley tested everything to ensure optimal aerodynamic consistency and maximum reliability (around 62k miles of actual roads, including wading, kerb hits, and lots of rough areas).
The Styling Specification has now become available to order across Bentley’s sales network and can accompany both new and used Flying Spurs because it can be easily retrofitted. By the way, the company does not mention if the Flying Spur in Styling Specification can still achieve the same 207 mph top speed as the stock model.
