Bentley Flying Spur Styling Specification Dynamically Enhances Visual Appeal

While automobiles such as those exquisitely manufactured by the “Flying B” automaker usually rely on other credentials than sportiness, the Crewe-based company always takes into account its rich motorsport heritage. Sometimes it is less obvious, and other times the British carmaker does push the pedal to the carbon fiber composite for a more obvious reference to its fast machines of old. And when its flagship limousine is involved, you can bet the company is sparing no expenses to offer the absolute best.

14 photos