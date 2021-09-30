Behind the Scenes Video of the Triumph Motorcycles on the Set of No Time to Die Bond Film

As the only motorcycle partner in the latest Bond film, No Time to Die, Triumph got their Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 motorcycles featured in key stunt scenes of the motion picture. Now you can take a closer look at the bikes and how those epic stunts were filmed in this exclusive behind-the-scenes video from Triumph.
While the novelty of the Bond films may be wearing off slightly, they always manage to come up with something fresh and over the top. This time around Triumph Motorcycles took on some amazing terrain and situations while stunt riders pushed their Triumph Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 to their absolute.
Over the years a wide range of Triumph motorcycles has been used by the Bond stunt teams to perform all sorts of daring and outrageous moves. This time around, the British bike maker – long a player in the iconic movie franchise – supplied Tiger 900s and Scrambler 1200s.
Triumph recently announced that the launch of the Tiger 900 Bond Edition, would be limited to just 250 units and go on sale at an undisclosed date. These models feature Matt Sapphire Black paint, special Bond graphics and feature a billet machined handlebar clamp to display a unique limited edition number.
All five 900 models shared core changes for 2020 including those to the engine, chassis, suspension, brakes, and electronics. The DOHC, 4-valve-per-cylinder, Euro 5-spec in-line triple, has been bored out and features a new “T-plane” triple crankshaft – a first in engine design – and a new firing order that bestows the triple with V-twin-like character down low while maintaining top-end power.
The Tiger 1200 Scrambler features the 1,215cc Tiger triple engine which represents the most powerful shaft-driven engine in its class. This time-tested powerplant cranks out 139hp (103.652kw) at 9,350 rpm. Triumph made it happen with a smaller flywheel, a lighter crankshaft, and a magnesium cam cover.
You can see the stunt teams put both bikes through their paces during the filming of No Time to Die in the video below.
