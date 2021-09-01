Last Hurrah for James Bond: No Time to Die Final Trailers Deliver the Action

Two years after the original premiere date, the 25th outing in the long-standing and ever-popular James Bond franchise, No Time to Die, will finally be out in theaters. So dust off your tux and set your calendars for September 30 / October 8, depending on where you’re from. But first, a brief reminder.
Because a lot has happened since No Time to Die was originally meant to come out, MGM, Universal, and EON Productions have put together the final trailer for the film. Make that “trailers,” since we get a U.S. version and an international one, with the latter featuring plenty more footage and a bit more of the backstory as well. You will find them both at the bottom of the page.
In No Time to Die, James Bond (Daniel Craig in his last outing as the 007 spy) is chilling in Jamaica, having retired from a life of crime-fighting. He should have probably expected what comes next, since he’s tried retirement before and it didn’t work back then either: Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA asks for his help.
Whether Bond likes it or not, he will have to come back and, in the process, he will cross paths with new and old enemies and a love that just won’t quit. She, Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), is linked to the new baddie (Lyutsifer Safin, played by Rami Malek) in ways that the trailer won’t tell.
As with every other James Bond trailer, these two also place plenty of emphasis of how much is in the balance with this final confrontation: perhaps the entire world, definitely Bond and Madeleine’s life. They also highlight the insane action scenes, most of which we’ve already seen but are good enough to deserve a second look.
The Aston Martin DB5 with Gatling guns coming out of the headlights takes center-stage, as it should. We also get a good look at the Land Rover Defender chase and one impressive barrel roll, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 scene that ends with Bond riding it up a roof and jumping it onto a bridge, and a couple of longer shots at the jet aircraft with expandable wings and the ability to double as a submarine.
In short, these new trailers don’t offer much new content, but they do tell the backstory in a more linear fashion. And they’re just perfect to get into the mood for a big-screen viewing, just like in the old days. No Time to Die opens in the UK on September 30 and arrives in the U.S. on October 8.
