Private No Time to Die Bond Feature Clip Wows Audience at CinemaCon

An action-packed preview clip of the new James Bond flick starring Daniel Craig and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga seems to make the entire movie fully capable of maintaining the car-mad appeal of the Bond series. 8 photos



A nine-minute-long clip of the next Bond movie shown to the folks over at



And it also shows Bond back in his beloved Aston Martin, we're told. And for our money, the piece-de-resistance of any Bond clips is the secret agent taking the wheel of his Aston Martin to escape disaster. It's what we always want from a Bond movie: a beautiful and stylish British car being put through its paces by an iconic hero to foil a set of international bad men.



Fukanaga takes the helm behind the camera for his first effort at the Bond behemoth, and he landed the deal on the strength of his previous movies such as "Sin Nombre" and "Beasts of No Nation." Fukanaga has also directed popular and stylish TV fare in "True Detective" and the Netflix show "Maniac."



As for the plot, "No Time to Die" follows Daniel Craig’s Bond after his retirement from active service for Her Majesty, but you know they’d pull him back in.



"No Time to Die" stars Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, and of course, Daniel Craig as Bond. The film opens in theaters on October 8.



Editor's note: Attached video shows a previously released trailer for No Time to Die.