Before All Others: Tiffin Starts Showcasing What Their 2025 Phaeton Motorhome Has in Store

While 2024 has only begun, one of America's leading luxury motorhome manufacturers has already begun to unveil the magic of 2025. Tiffin Motorhomes is that crew, and the Phaeton is the model we'll be exploring today.
Ladies and gents, while I was out there looking for the freshest RVs and motorhomes the industry has to offer, I ran across Tiffin and their 2025 Phaeton motorhome. But, just so we're on the same page here, this thing is so fresh that even Tiffin themselves don't yet have photos of it; we're displaying the 2024 exterior and interior. Nonetheless, it's here, and so let's get to living on the road.
Now, if the name Tiffin sounds familiar, it's clearly because this team has a place in any automotive-inclined website's pages. Why? Well, aside from the fact that they build machines the likes of what we see here today, they've also been a staple of the US since 1941, when they initially started out as a supply company, later making the shift toward RVs and other mobile habitats.
As for the Phaeton, we're looking at a habitat that's set up on a Freightliner PowerGlide XC chassis with a diesel Cummins L9 engine that can spit out 450 hp. All that's controlled by a 6-speed automatic transmission, so all you have to do is keep that foot on the gas. Oh, and no matter which of the four available floorplans you eventually go for, all are sporting the same base layout.
Considering that the 44 OH is the largest floorplan, we can consider it the proverbial flagship for the lineup, and oh, what a flagship this one is. For starters, Tiffin integrates four slideouts into that nearly indestructible shell they build, and with them, up to 12 sleepy people can be accommodated for a night's rest.
Think about that for a second: 12 people! Does your family have 12 people in it? How about 11 close friends? I'm starting to understand why they call these land yachts. With that in mind, let's picture our lives with one of these behemoths, and to do that, I invite you to kick back for a moment and enjoy the imagery.
As you're driving along, this thing is so large that all your family members will simply keep busy with the numerous activities they can embark upon while on the road. This means some TV, others will be reading books, while others will simply chat it up with a tad of jazz flowing through the speakers in the background. Don't worry; seatbelts all over ensure you stay put while the world rolls around under your feet.
After parking your behemoth, get out of the cab to stretch your bones, take in a breath of fresh air and the local sights and sounds, and once you've had your fill, let's press some buttons and watch this habitat nearly double in size.
In doing so, we'll be able to access large bedrooms with king-size beds and his and her bathrooms, expansive dining rooms with modular furnishings, living rooms too, entertainment centers, and above all, a kitchen that makes the one I have at home seem like child's play. Be sure to check out the other floorplans, as they're no less capable and attractive.
Now, the interior is nice and all and worthy of the term 'land yacht,' but Tiffin knows that the reason we take upon ourselves such machines is to explore the outdoors! With that in mind, I loved the fact that Tiffin integrates countless features into the Phaeton, all designed to get you outside and keep you there for as long as you want.
But the all-important question of how much one of these babies is going for is still to be answered. Currently, the manufacturer doesn't have a price displayed for this rolling mansion, but it won't be long now until we do. As a ballpark, 2024 units are priced starting a tad over $500K and can reach well above that, depending on the features in place.
While $500K or more sounds out of this world for most of us, try to keep in mind what you're buying here: a fully equipped and capable rolling habitat that can replace your actual home. 2025 is going to be hot, hot, hot!
But, the largest of the bunch is the 44 OH layout, coming in with a length of 45 ft and a GCWR of 55,660 lbs (25,246 kg), of which 10,000 lbs are a trailer hanging out behind you. It's also 13.25 ft (4.03 m) tall, so be sure you have the proper clearance wherever you decide to travel. This means planning your trips, and considering these behemoths are not created for off-road use, you'll need to stick to tarmac, a gravel road at best.
That comfort is also sustained with features the likes of multiple AC units and central heating, 100 gallons (379 l) of fresh water, LP tanks, a generator, six house batteries, a BMS, and even solar power. Yet, it's once we arrive at that lot we've reserved that the Phaeton will show its true form, and oh, what posture.
Now, the interior is nice and all and worthy of the term 'land yacht,' but Tiffin knows that the reason we take upon ourselves such machines is to explore the outdoors! With that in mind, I loved the fact that Tiffin integrates countless features into the Phaeton, all designed to get you outside and keep you there for as long as you want.
I'm talking about lighting all around the unit, exterior entertainment center, awnings, and outdoor galley setup. Then, there are all the storage lockers integrated into the body that are sure to accommodate your fishing gear, kayaks, and maybe even some e-bikes. Heck, why not take full advantage of that monstrous motor and go all out with a toy hauler? Bring your ATVs, dirt bikes, and whatever else you've come to love and cherish. Take a moment to think about all the activities you can embark on with a 2025 Phaeton and all the people you'll enjoy them with.
