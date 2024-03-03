Remembering the 1962 Kershaw Executive Cruiser, the Luxury RV That Never Was

Before the concept of "motorhome" existed, one man dreamed of the perfect vehicle for a variety of purposes: a housecar that would still be a people mover but didn't lack luxury features, with a powerful engine and solid performance, and the distinctive look that only a fully custom build would have.
That man was Royce Kershaw Sr., founder of the Royce Kershaw Company, a very versatile businessman, and an inventor in his own right. In the early 1940s, while vacationing with the family, Kershaw came to the conclusion that a vehicle that would suit his many needs did not exist. Sure enough, Airstream was already making its iconic trailers, but Kershaw wanted something that could move under its own power.
Complicating matters even more, he also wanted more than a motorhome – or a housecar, as these vehicles were called back then. Kershaw imagined this dream vehicle would be a lot of things in a single package: a family vacation vehicle with all the creature comforts of home, a lounge on wheels that could double as a mobile conference room, a people mover, and last but not least, the kind of vehicle that catches the eye – and keeps the attention on itself.
Because such a vehicle didn't exist, Kershaw set out to build it himself. After all, he had the money to afford to indulge in such an expensive project, and he also had the determination to pursue it, no matter how much time it might take. As we've seen with the Kershaw Kruise-Aire, which we covered in a previous story, Kershaw's initial time estimates probably fell very short of reality.
The Executive Cruiser is a hybrid that sits at the intersection of several auto categories, but it's a mutant with clear Art-deco inspirations and, because of it, much appeal to today's auto enthusiasts.
It's based on a Dodge 1-ton truck chassis with a hand-built all-aluminum body and the front end from a Ford Econoline. Power comes from a Mopar 413 Max Wedge V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission. The interior also displays this hybrid quality, part RV and part limo/lounge, so able to meet all the criteria Kershaw wanted.
From the get-go, the plan was to take the Executive Cruiser into mass production, so the first unit was branded visibly on the body and came with official literature advertising it as the all-in-one solution for the modern man and his family.
Ideal "for executive trips and business conferences en route; for family vacations and outings; for all sportsmen [to] travel in style on those hunting and fishing trips; for those weekend football games and other sports events; [and] for group tours and inspections," the Executive Cruiser promised "convenience and luxury in inaccessible areas."
The rear end featured sofas and comfy seats, allowing a versatile use of space. At least one sofa could extend into a bed, thus turning the Executive Cruiser into a proper RV.
The Executive Cruiser never made it into production for reasons that remain unknown. Its dimension might've played a part, with Kershaw apparently deciding that it was too big to park in a standard driveway or garage. His follow-up, the Kruise-Aire, would keep a much lower profile.
When it was listed, it was in far worse condition than its successor, the Kruise-Aire, because Kershaw Jr. had at one point attempted to restore it. He'd removed the engine and the tank and also stripped the interior in view of refurbishing it. He never got around to completing the restoration before passing, so the Executive Cruiser sold as a shell, with the disassembled parts part of the package.
Bidding for it started at just $1, and the hammer dropped at $23,500, which is probably a trifle to pay for a piece of history. It's also only a fraction of the final bill to bring it back to its former glory, so here's to hoping that whoever bought it has the rest of the money to do that.
Complicating matters even more, he also wanted more than a motorhome – or a housecar, as these vehicles were called back then. Kershaw imagined this dream vehicle would be a lot of things in a single package: a family vacation vehicle with all the creature comforts of home, a lounge on wheels that could double as a mobile conference room, a people mover, and last but not least, the kind of vehicle that catches the eye – and keeps the attention on itself.
Because such a vehicle didn't exist, Kershaw set out to build it himself. After all, he had the money to afford to indulge in such an expensive project, and he also had the determination to pursue it, no matter how much time it might take. As we've seen with the Kershaw Kruise-Aire, which we covered in a previous story, Kershaw's initial time estimates probably fell very short of reality.
For one, it took him almost two decades to come up with the first fully completed unit. That would be the 1962 Kershaw Executive Cruiser we're looking at today. While Kershaw started drawing possible designs for his dream motorhome in the '40, he'd only get to see it built in 1962. But good things come to those who wait, according to a popular saying, so by that measure, Kershaw must've been thrilled.
The Executive Cruiser is a hybrid that sits at the intersection of several auto categories, but it's a mutant with clear Art-deco inspirations and, because of it, much appeal to today's auto enthusiasts.
It's based on a Dodge 1-ton truck chassis with a hand-built all-aluminum body and the front end from a Ford Econoline. Power comes from a Mopar 413 Max Wedge V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission. The interior also displays this hybrid quality, part RV and part limo/lounge, so able to meet all the criteria Kershaw wanted.
The vehicle was built entirely in-house at one of the Kershaw factories. Since they worked in railroad repairs and maintenance, they had the tools, the skills, and the space to handle the boss' little side project.
From the get-go, the plan was to take the Executive Cruiser into mass production, so the first unit was branded visibly on the body and came with official literature advertising it as the all-in-one solution for the modern man and his family.
Ideal "for executive trips and business conferences en route; for family vacations and outings; for all sportsmen [to] travel in style on those hunting and fishing trips; for those weekend football games and other sports events; [and] for group tours and inspections," the Executive Cruiser promised "convenience and luxury in inaccessible areas."
The interior certainly lived up to that promise. There was a galley divided into two blocks, with a gas burner and oven, a sink, a fridge, plenty of working space, and even more storage options. It's a nice kitchen, even by today's standards, but back then, it was the height of luxury.
The rear end featured sofas and comfy seats, allowing a versatile use of space. At least one sofa could extend into a bed, thus turning the Executive Cruiser into a proper RV.
The Executive Cruiser never made it into production for reasons that remain unknown. Its dimension might've played a part, with Kershaw apparently deciding that it was too big to park in a standard driveway or garage. His follow-up, the Kruise-Aire, would keep a much lower profile.
But this one-off build still got some use, as the Kershaws used it on a single family vacation before it was turned into the "van" Mrs. Kershaw took on golfing trips. After that, it was driven into storage and forgotten there until earlier this year, when the Kershaw Estate decided to sell it.
When it was listed, it was in far worse condition than its successor, the Kruise-Aire, because Kershaw Jr. had at one point attempted to restore it. He'd removed the engine and the tank and also stripped the interior in view of refurbishing it. He never got around to completing the restoration before passing, so the Executive Cruiser sold as a shell, with the disassembled parts part of the package.
Bidding for it started at just $1, and the hammer dropped at $23,500, which is probably a trifle to pay for a piece of history. It's also only a fraction of the final bill to bring it back to its former glory, so here's to hoping that whoever bought it has the rest of the money to do that.