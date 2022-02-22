Beat This, Google Maps: Rival App Reveals Impressive EV Charging Points Increase

Google Maps already includes the location of EV charging stations in the largest countries out there, and Google has recently updated Waze with similar information in the United States as well.
But on the other hand, there are alternatives out there that provide more advanced capabilities, and Sygic GPS Navigation is one of the best.
The EV mode bundled with the app has recently reached a pretty impressive milestone, as it now offers access to over 410,000 charging points in Europe alone.
The more the EV charging network on the continent expands, the bigger the number of supported stations in Sygic software. And in 2021, several countries invested heavily in EV charging infrastructure, with Sygic revealing that it added no less than 23,238 new stations from the Netherlands.
Germany is second with 16,430 new charging stations, followed by Italy and Spain with 9,895 and 8,776 stations, respectively.
At this point, the Netherlands tops the charts with the biggest number of charging stations overall, as Sygic claims it operates no less than 105,292 such locations. France is next, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom.
Sygic has more interesting data collected from its EV mode, including what car brands actually connect to the charging stations that are listed in its navigation app.
As it turns out, Volkswagen drivers most often use this advanced feature in their cars, followed by Tesla, Hyundai, BMW, and Renault owners.
Needless to say, the number of charging stations supported in Sygic’s application is likely to grow even more in the coming years, especially as the EV revolution is underway as we speak. The European charging infrastructure is making huge progress, especially as most governments are offering substantial incentives towards the purchase of zero-emission vehicles.
The EU has an ambitious plan of completely cutting emissions from cars and vans by 2035, which theoretically means carmakers should make the switch to EVs exclusively.
