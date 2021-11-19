The First Truck Navigation App for Android Automotive Is Now Official

5 Apple Is Building an Android Automotive Rival, and Almost Everything Makes Sense

It’s Sygic Truck Navigation, a software solution supposed to guide truck drivers to a defined destination by taking into account essential data, such as vehicle width, height, weight, and restrictions. By analyzing truck-specific parameters, the application can therefore provide suitable navigation and prevent those awful cases when large vehicles get stuck on roads where they don’t fit.



This is also the reason truck drivers aren’t recommended to use



Sygic Truck Navigation comes to Android Automotive with its full feature lineup, including online capabilities with offline support, full-text search, real-time online services that include traffic, weather reports, and fuel prices, and POI integration.



Of course, there’s also voice recognition, so the application can be easily configured with voice commands, with the app also promising an easy interface to access additional connected transportation services.



As compared to Android Auto, which requires a mobile device to run on a head unit, Android Automotive comes pre-loaded from the factory, therefore featuring more advanced integration with vehicle functions. Google Maps, for example, can keep an eye on the vehicle’s autonomy and suggest stops for charging, while Google Assistant can control additional features with voice commands, including the air conditioning.



