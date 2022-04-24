Barn-Find 1970 Maserati Mexico Is Incredibly Rare, in Storage Since 1987

More on this:

1 Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Facing Prison After Using Fake Driver's License in Spain

2 Custom Maserati MC20 Shows It Doesn't Take Much Genius to Make It Look Perfect

3 Mysterious, Ferrari-Badged Race Car Surfaces in California, Internet Detectives Needed

4 Maserati Is the First Italian Automaker To Enter the Formula E World

5 Jay Leno Took the Maserati MC20 Out for a Spin, It Honestly Surprised Him