Barn-Find 1970 Maserati Mexico Is Incredibly Rare, in Storage Since 1987

Few people can remember the Maserati Mexico, and without a doubt, you can’t blame those who don’t. The Mexico was produced for just six years, between 1966 and 1972, with just 485 units eventually getting to see the daylight.
It goes without saying not a lot of them are still around these days, but the folks over at Gullwing Motorcars are currently selling an example that seems to be fully prepared for a full restoration.
This Mexico was parked in long-term storage back in 1987, so it doesn’t necessarily come in a mint condition today. But on the other hand, it’s far from the rust buckets that you typically see surfacing after decades in hiding, and this Mexico is more than prepared for a full restoration.
As said, Maserati produced only 485 Mexicos, but this 1970 example is even rarer. It’s one of just 175 units that were equipped with the 4.7-liter V8 unit developing 290 horsepower. The remaining 305 were fitted with a 4.2-liter engine introduced in 1969.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves and show this Mexico doesn’t require more than minor TLC. Worth knowing, however, is the car has already received a repaint prior to being moved to long-term storage, and right now, it shows the typical pitting and cracking.
Of course, this isn’t necessarily a big problem in case you were planning a professional repaint, but it’s worth having this in mind if you were searching for a 100 percent original Maserati.
We don’t know if the engine is still running, but given its overall condition, there’s a chance it is. Everything is still there, the garage says.
As for the price, it’s important to keep in mind this is a very rare Maserati that spent decades in storage. In other words, it can’t come cheap, so the $79,500 price tag kind of makes sense. Some other offers, however, might also be considered.
