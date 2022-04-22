Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Facing Prison After Using Fake Driver's License in Spain

Simon Leviev is still living lavishly without a care in the world, but he could be facing prison soon. Not for scamming women, but for using a fake driver’s license in Spain after getting a Maserati Levante stuck on a beach.
You might have heard about Simon Leviev due to the Netflix documentary called The Tinder Swindler. The true-crime documentary tells the story of several women who were in a relationship with Leviev, and he ended up scamming all of them so he could continue living lavishly.
The Israeli man claimed he was a diamond merchant who traveled the globe. He also alleged he was Russian gem tycoon Lev Leviev’s son, who is dubbed the King of Diamonds.
None of those were true, and he scammed women so he could fly in private jets and buy luxurious cars. He did serve time in Israel after being arrested in Greece for using a fake passport, but the women didn’t get their money back.
But now there’s a new arrest warrant on his name, and this time, it involves driving with a fake driver’s license. The incident happened on January 30, 2019, The Daily Mail reports. Leviev was on holiday with a Russian woman and had rented a Maserati Levante for their endeavors. But things went sour when the SUV got stuck in the sand at a beach called Los Lances Sur in Tarifa, Spain, and officers were called to the scene.
There, Leviev told cops he was on holiday, and he gave them one of his alleged aliases, Michael Bilton. The driver’s license he provided also had that name on it. At the time, there were no charges, the two were allowed to leave in a taxi, and the Maserati Levante was towed away. Later on, the court summons into the pending investigation for the alleged forgery and traffic offence went unanswered.
But it looks like they suspected there was something wrong because a police officer who specialized in detecting false documents finally discovered his true identity. Police have now asked a court to reopen a criminal investigation against the man.
An Algeciras court official confirmed via The Daily Mail: “An arrest warrant is out for the person placed under investigation. That's all the information I can provide at this stage."
