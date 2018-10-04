autoevolution
Barcelona Blue BMW M850i Looks The Part in Paris, Costs M5 Competition Money

4 Oct 2018
This year's edition of the Paris Motor Show might've brought an electric revolution, one that went from the basic (yet impressive) Kia e-Niro to the sci-fi-grade Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver Arrow concept, but we mustn't forget about the behemoths that come in internal combustion form. And the BMW M850i xDrive is an example as good as any.
Greeting us in Barcelona Blue and standing next to a lesser BMW 8 Series Coupe, the M Performance flagship two-door feels so good at playing the Grand Tourer game that it leaves one wondering about what the upcoming M8 has to offer (more on that below).

Under the hood, we find a 530 hp V8 that can send the not-exactly-compact two-door past the 62 mph mark in 4.9 seconds. Keep in mind that xDrive all-paw hardware and an eight-speed automatic come in standard.

So, does the Bimmer fill in the gap between, say, a Porsche 911 and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe? Check out the live images above (interior/exterior) and decide.

As for the financial side of the equation, the flagship status of the 8er obvious comes with a price. For instance, the M850i kicks off at $112,000 in the US and this is the kind of price tag that could bring one an M5 Competition.

Speaking of the M Division, the German engineers are currently working to complete the development of the BMW M8.

When the original 8 Series was released, the M Division has a pure driving philosophy, which is why this badge was never placed on the large coup. Nowadays, though, things have changed, which is why we'll be able to get the M8 in three different flavors, namely the Coupe, the Convertible and the Grand Coupe.

Prototypes are currently completing their final testing stages and we'll return with fresh spy material as soon as we get our keyboards on it.
