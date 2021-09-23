Bad Luck or Bad Driving? Soccer Player Arthur Melo Crashes His Ferrari in Turin

5 332-Mile Ferrari 488 Pista Will Murder MSRP Like a Scene From Game of Thrones

#Arthur coinvolto in un incidente questa mattina. Il brasiliano, non responsabile dell’accaduto, è rimasto illeso ?? pic.twitter.com/ybxIS7N59n — JuventusNews24.com (@junews24com) September 22, 2021 The 25-year-old soccer player, who is currently on Juventus’ payroll, has a net worth of $7 million in 2021, and is the owner of an Audi Q7, of a Range Rover tuned by Mansory , and of a Ferrari 488 Pista. The latter suffered serious damage at the front following the crash.Arthur Melo is currently not playing for his team due to a knee surgery that he underwent in the summer, but is expected to return to the soccer field in October. While his team scored three goals and received two in Spezia, Melo had his own game in the traffic of Turin.Reports claim that Arthur Melo was driving to a medical clinic for a routine check-up when he crashed his Ferrari 488 Pista . The player got away safe and sound, and he’s not expected to miss further games due to the accident. But we cannot say his car is safe and sound though. The Pista painted in Grigio Squalo (Shark Grey), was severely damaged on its right front side. JuventusNews24 came with an update, confirming that the soccer player was uninjured and eventually performed the medical examination.The same website claims it wasn’t the Brazilian who caused the crash, but some have a hard time believing it, as it wouldn’t be his first incident of such kind.Back in August 2020, Catalan police caught the player, who then played for Barcelona, after crashing his car in Palafrugell, Catalonia, at 4 in the morning. Then, he failed the alcohol test, and reports claim that he was also driving a Ferrari at the time of his accident. No other cars were involved, and no one suffered any injuries, but there was some minor damage done to Arthur's Ferrari, according to ESPN There’s no information whether it’s the same Ferrari he was driving in Turin, but the starting price for a 488 Pista is $330,00, and right now it doesn’t look its best.